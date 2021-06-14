The Snowy Mountains are set to come alive with Off-road Action in 2022

Snowies MTB Snowies Trail Run Snowies TreX

JINDABYNE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Snowy Mountains are cementing their reputation as Australia’s Off-Road Adventure Mecca as they prepare to launch the next instalment of Australia’s ultimate MultiSport Festival hosted in the region throughout February 2022.

The Snowies MultiSport Festival introduces three iconic events across six days in February including mountain biking, trail running and cross triathlon, offering athletes of all levels the opportunity to discover the captivating mountain terrain of Australia’s legendary alpine high country.

SNOWIES MTB FESTIVAL

The festival launches with the Snowies Mountain Bike Festival from 4th to 6th of February. This year will see the return of the ever-popular Thredbo Ricochet Stage as well as the Snowies Legends Descent which takes riders on an iconic 39.5km journey along the length of the Thredbo Valley Trail from Thredbo to Gaden following the banks of the Thredbo River. The festival includes five diverse stages hosted across three days.

TRAIL RUN AUSTRALIA SNOWY MTNS | NEW 70K ULTRA & MARATHON

Just two weeks later it’s time for trail running action as the country’s national trail running series Trail Run Australia returns to its mountain home from the 18th to 19th of February. And, in breaking news, Trail Run Australia Snowy Mountains will extend from one day, to two action-packed days of trail running in 2022. This coincides with the launch of a new 70km Ultra and Marathon events, hosted alongside the already popular half marathon, 11k, 5k and Kids Mud Rats events.

TREX CROSS TRIATHLON | WQE

And if that’s not enough action, on Sunday 20th, Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa will once again play host to the TreX Cross Triathlon Series as athletes vie to qualify for the world champs to be hosted in Townsville in 2022. Athletes will be ready to take on an epic swim, mountain bike and trail run on the course which won world acclaim with the hosting the 2016 ITU World Championships.

IN2ADVENTURE POLAR CHALLENGE

The In2Adventure Polar Challenge will also be an integral part of the Snowies MultiSport Festival offering athletes the opportunity to enhance their performance and reap some great rewards along the way.

MORE A CELEBRATION THAN A RACE

Events are based out of two of the region’s most popular resorts with Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa and Thredbo providing athletes the chance to holiday right in the heart of the action with Race HQ on the doorstep. All while taking in the 4.5-star luxury and experiencing the hospitality and local fare that only the Snowies region can deliver.

There are courses on offer for all ages and abilities, and, as many have already discovered, this is “more than just a race”, it’s a celebration of the outdoors and great mates in an iconic destination. Groups, clubs, families and off-road enthusiasts will be travelling from across the country to enjoy the action and camaraderie in Australia’s legendary Snowy Mountains.

The Snowies Mulitsport Festival is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. Athletes wishing to join the action in 2022 are advised to book early as events sold out in 2021. Entries will open from the 6th of July with a massive one-day half price opening special. Find out more below.

ABOUT TREX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For fourteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road – triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series welcomes participation from all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit TreX here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au

ABOUT TRAIL RUN AUSTRALIA

Trail Run Australia takes runners to some of the most iconic and stunning destinations in this spectacular land down under. It challenges participants to get off road and take on a challenge against mother nature in some of the most demanding and diverse terrain that the country has to offer.

From stunning beaches, to historic goldfields, remote rocky outcrops and rich rainforests, all the way to the iconic Snowy Mountains. Trail Run Australia inspires runners to tread the path less travelled in this wild and beautiful land.

All festivals include a:

Half Marathon;

10-12km;

5-6km; and

Free Kids Mud Rats Events

The series finale also includes a 70km Ultra and Marathon in Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

For more information visit Trail Run Australia here: https://www.trailrunaustralia.com.au

ABOUT IN2ADVENTURE

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here: https://in2adventure.com.au/community/

