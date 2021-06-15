Japan’s Trade Organisation Partners with Kinetic Consulting
JETRO, the external trade organisation for Japan, has partnered with Kinetic Consulting to help accelerate Japanese firms’ entry into the UAE marketplace
We are looking forward to our cooperation with Kinetic consultancy this year to leverage our program of supporting Japanese start-ups to understand the local market in the UAE.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Consulting, the leading boutique consulting company providing consultancy to accelerate growth, optimise costs, and transform business using leading customer experience practices, has announced its newly formed partnership with JETRO, the external trade organisation for Japan. As part of the deal, Kinetic Consulting will provide JETRO sponsored Japanese firms with consulting services to help enter the UAE marketplace. The objective of the partnership is to have a local UAE consulting firm with UAE market experience and business growth expertise to provide insights, guidance and connections to Japanese firms seeking to expand their operations in the UAE.
JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organisation that promotes mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO has 74 overseas offices in 54 countries worldwide, of which the UAE is one. JETRO supports the development of sales channels and the establishment of bases for small and medium-sized Japanese enterprises (SMEs) in overseas markets. JETRO selects markets where expansion is expected due to strong demand and economic cooperation. In addition, JETRO helps streamline the activities of companies already active in those markets. To that end, JETRO, in partnership with Kinetic Consulting, will provide individual support for Japanese companies, especially for SMEs seeking to enter the UAE marketplace. Kinetic Consulting will also facilitate business introductions and provide UAE industry insights to support local Japanese firms. Kinetic Consulting will ultimately provide support in line with individual company needs based on their UAE market entry stage. “We are looking forward to our cooperation with Kinetic consultancy this year to leverage our program of supporting Japanese start-ups understand the local Market in UAE and consult with the suitable market entry strategies and partnerships,” said JETRO’s Director, Mr Chiharu Yamamura.
“Japanese tech is acknowledged by the global business community as being both superior and innovative. We are excited to partner with JETRO and work with Japanese companies from multiple industry sectors such as robotics, A.I., blockchain and smart city solutions. All these sectors are particularly relevant for the UAE marketplace place. We believe the UAE economy will be able to benefit enormously from these Japanese firms entering the local market”, said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consulting.
About Kinetic Consulting
Kinetic Consulting is a boutique consulting company providing private and public sector clients with a full suite of consulting services to accelerate growth, cost optimisation, and business transformation. We specialise in creating and implementing strategies that can offer organisations the highest impact on their business.
Kinetic has expertise in 5 domains:
1. Customer Experience
2. Contact Centre Reengineering
3. Business Strategy
4. Business & Digital Transformation
5. Business Process Reengineering
Website: https://www.kineticcs.com
Address: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAE
Phone: +971 44558410
About JETRO
JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organisation that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximise their global export potential.
Website: https://www.jetro.go.jp/
