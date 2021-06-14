News Release - Williston Barracks- Fatal ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL ATV CRASH
CASE#: 21A102144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Mike Anderson
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021
STREET: 6787 VT RT 15
TOWN: Cambridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shawn Ploof
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Artic Cat
VEHICLE MODEL: ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single ATV crash on the property of 6787 VT RT 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ploof was operating a 2003 Artic Cat 500 ATV along a trail on the property when he lost control and overturned. Ploof sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SGT Mike Anderson at the 802-878-7111.
Sergeant Mike Anderson
Vermont State Police
Troop “A” Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494
(802) 878-7111