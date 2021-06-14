Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Release - Williston Barracks- Fatal ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL ATV CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A102144                             

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Mike Anderson

STATION: Williston Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2021

STREET: 6787 VT RT 15

TOWN: Cambridge

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shawn Ploof  

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Artic Cat

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Fatal

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a reported single ATV crash on the property of 6787 VT RT 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ploof was operating a 2003 Artic Cat 500 ATV along a trail on the property when he lost control and overturned. Ploof sustained fatal injuries as a result of this crash.

 

This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SGT Mike Anderson at the 802-878-7111.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

