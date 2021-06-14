Middlesex Barracks - Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301774
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/12/21, 1751 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: private property along the railroad bed trail, near Martin Covered Bridge, Marshfield
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Michael Eynon
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Douglass Metcalf
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a tent that was burglarized, in Marshfield. The tent was on private property located adjacent to the Railroad Bed Trail. The victim, Metcalf, reported several items missing from his tent and tent site. During the investigation, Eynon was found to be in possession of some of the missing property. On 06/11/21, Eynon was issued a citation for Burglary and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/29/21.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Crista Maurice
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648