Middlesex Barracks - Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/12/21, 1751 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: private property along the railroad bed trail, near Martin Covered Bridge, Marshfield

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Michael Eynon

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Douglass Metcalf

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received a call of a tent that was burglarized, in Marshfield. The tent was on private property located adjacent to the Railroad Bed Trail. The victim, Metcalf, reported several items missing from his tent and tent site. During the investigation, Eynon was found to be in possession of some of the missing property. On 06/11/21, Eynon was issued a citation for Burglary and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 7/29/21.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/21, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Crista Maurice

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648