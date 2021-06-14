Innovative Universities: The WURI Ranking 2021
Keynote speech by Dong-Sung Cho, , former president of Incheon National University and the 2nd president of Hanseatic League of Universities (1) / Original attached
Release of rankings by Hwy-Chang Moon, Chairman of the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness and Professor Emeritus of Seoul National University (1) / Original attached
The World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) ranking 2021 was presented at 3 pm (CET)/10 pm (KST), on June 10, 2021, in both Switzerland and South Korea.SEODAEMUN-GU, SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA , June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World’s Universities with Real Impact (WURI) ranking 2021 was presented at 3 pm (CET)/10 pm (KST), on June 10, 2021, in both Switzerland and South Korea.
This ranking for innovative universities is designed to highlight and appreciate the efforts of universities to produce a future workforce aligning with the growing demands among entrepreneurs in contemporary society.
This innovative universities ranking is organized by the Institute for Policy and Strategy on National Competitiveness (IPSNC) and sponsored by four organizations: Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU) in the Netherlands; the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies (IPS) in Seoul, South Korea; UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in Geneva, Switzerland; Tailor Institute of Franklin University (FUS) in Lugano, Switzerland.
This event announced the top 100 universities for the WURI ranking, “Global Top 100.” Alongside there was also the unveiling of the top 50 universities in each of the five criteria: Industrial Application, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Ethical Value, Student Mobility and Openness, and Crisis Management. What is special about the WURI ranking is that it adds a new criterion every year. This year, the new criterion, is Crisis Management, which evaluates to what extent universities are effectively and flexibly coping with the external disruption such as the COVID-19 global pandemic and technology breakthroughs (e.g., Artificial Intelligence).
For the “Global Top 100,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University ranked in first and second place, respectively. The next places were taken by Minerva School at Keck Graduate Institute (3rd), Arizona State University (4th), and Hanze University of Applied Sciences (5th). Ecole 42 was also ranked in the Top 10.
Looking at the regional distribution of the “Global Top 100,” 33 universities were from North America, 33 from Asia, 25 from Europe, 7 from Oceania, and 2 from Africa and South America each. Speaking of the country distributions, there were 32 US, 9 Korean, 7 Australian, and 6 Chinese universities.
As there are many innovative cases presented by these universities, other than those ranked in “Global Top 100,” they also present the universities in the rank between 101-200 and 201-300 without indicating their rank. Next year, they plan to announce 300 innovative universities and 500 for the following year.
In the criterion of Industrial Application, Minerva School was ranked in first place, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2nd), California Institute of Technology (3rd), Stanford University (4th), and Arizona State University (5th). In this category, universities from the United States took all Top 5 spots.
In the criterion of Entrepreneurial Spirit, Hanze University of Applied Sciences was ranked first, followed by Aalto University (2nd), Simon Fraser University (3rd), Princeton University (4th), and Deggendorf Institute of Technology (5th). In this category, European universities showed a strong performance.
In Ethical Value, Ecole 42 was ranked first, followed by the University of Pennsylvania (2nd), Harvard University (3rd), Florida State University (4th), and Franklin University Switzerland (5th). In this category, universities from the US and Europe dominated the Top 5.
In Student Mobility and Openness, Boston University ranked first, followed by the National University of Singapore (2nd), Seoul National University (3rd), Peking University (4th), and the University of Copenhagen (5th); the performance of Asian Universities was distinguished in this category.
In Crisis Management, Burapha University took first place, followed by the Abdullah Gül University (2nd), Florida Gulf Coast University (3rd), Franklin University Switzerland (4th), and Belgorod State National Research University (5th). The universities from developing countries particularly showed strong performance in this category.
In the criterion of Industrial Application, Minerva School was ranked in first place, followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (2nd), California Institute of Technology (3rd), Stanford University (4th), and Arizona State University (5th). In this category, universities from the United States took all Top 5 spots.
In the criterion of Entrepreneurial Spirit, Hanze University of Applied Sciences was ranked first, followed by Aalto University (2nd), Simon Fraser University (3rd), Princeton University (4th), and Deggendorf Institute of Technology (5th). In this category, European universities showed a strong performance.
In Ethical Value, Ecole 42 was ranked first, followed by the University of Pennsylvania (2nd), Harvard University (3rd), Florida State University (4th), and Franklin University Switzerland (5th). In this category, universities from the US and Europe dominated the Top 5.
In Student Mobility and Openness, Boston University ranked first, followed by the National University of Singapore (2nd), Seoul National University (3rd), Peking University (4th), and the University of Copenhagen (5th); the performance of Asian Universities was distinguished in this category.
In Crisis Management, Burapha University took first place, followed by the Abdullah Gül University (2nd), Florida Gulf Coast University (3rd), Franklin University Switzerland (4th), and Belgorod State National Research University (5th). The universities from developing countries particularly showed strong performance in this category.
changho choi
IPSNC
email us here