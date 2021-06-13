Middlesex Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/13/21 1300 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Norton St, Worcester, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Tucker Tyrrell

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/13/21 Troopers were informed about a possible assault that had taken place

on the evening of 6/11/21. Investigation revealed Tyrrell to have caused

serious bodily injury to a household member and was subsequently taken into

custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Tyrrell was transported to

the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks for processing. Tyrrell was

subsequently lodged in Barre City and is scheduled to appear in Washington

County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 6/14/21 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/21 1230 hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191