Middlesex Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302292
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/13/21 1300 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Norton St, Worcester, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tucker Tyrrell
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/13/21 Troopers were informed about a possible assault that had taken place
on the evening of 6/11/21. Investigation revealed Tyrrell to have caused
serious bodily injury to a household member and was subsequently taken into
custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Tyrrell was transported to
the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks for processing. Tyrrell was
subsequently lodged in Barre City and is scheduled to appear in Washington
County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 6/14/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/21 1230 hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191