Middlesex Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/21 1300 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Norton St, Worcester, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tucker Tyrrell                                               

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/13/21 Troopers were informed about a possible assault that had taken place

on the evening of 6/11/21.  Investigation revealed Tyrrell to have caused

serious bodily injury to a household member and was subsequently taken into

custody for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Tyrrell was transported to

the Vermont State Police - Middlesex Barracks for processing. Tyrrell was

subsequently lodged in Barre City and is scheduled to appear in Washington

County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 6/14/21 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/14/21 1230 hrs            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City    

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

