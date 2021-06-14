Acterys Recognized as “Best New Vendor” in BPM Partners’ Pulse of Performance Management 2021 Survey

Acterys Named Best New Vendor on the BPM 2021 Pulse Survey

BPM Partners Announce This Year's Top Vendors and Vendor Customer Satisfaction Ratings . Acterys, was chosen as Best New Vendor in the BPM solutions category.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys was chosen as 2021 ‘Best New Vendor’ by the independent US market analysts BPM Partners.

The award was based on the results of their “Pulse of Performance Management 2021” survey among 450 users of business performance management, planning and consolidation solutions in medium-sized and large businesses around the globe.

The Pulse of Performance Management 2021 gives a deep dive into the latest organizational requirements in budgeting, planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analytics solutions to counter the pandemic’s challenging economic conditions. It presents and compares solutions of key players as well as that of newer vendors in terms of core functionalities such as Market Reputation, Price/Value, Integration, Product Flexibility, along with various market and customer success factors.

Each vendor is analyzed from ratings received directly from participants on a scale of one to five along with an overall rating.

Acterys was chosen as this year’s winner based on Product Flexibility, Streamlined Integration, Low Total Cost Of Ownership, and Quick Implementation.

BPM Partner CEO Craig Schiff announced this year’s results in a webcast broadcast from Stamford, Connecticut this week and shared the latest market trends in the business performance management market.

Among one of the most remarkable trends in the industry, the seamless integration of planning and consolidation with new, widely adopted self-service analytics solutions like Microsoft Power BI was announced. A concept that Acterys has pioneered since 2017.

In his address Craig Schiff elaborated on Acterys’ success:

“Acterys fully leverages Microsoft technologies and provides analytics in conjunction with dynamic planning instantly available in a cloud or on-premise environment. An ideal platform for realizing digital transformation of finance and operational processes and gaining a holistic view and consolidated results across nearly any data source. What’s unique about them is that they offer instantly available data models optimized for analytics and planning on most major accounting and SaaS platforms as well as a bi-directional integration with both Power BI and Excel.”

Although it has been operating in the industry for only a few years, Acterys’s integrated, instant start approach has quickly managed to acquire more than 700 clients around the globe, many of which are stock-exchange listed large enterprises.

Martin Kratky, CEO of Acterys, says:

“The Best New Vendor" award based on actual customer feedback, conducted by reputable industry experts like BPM Partners is a tremendous recognition of the superhuman efforts of our teams around the world and a definitive encouragement that our strategy of providing fair priced solutions that provide instant value is recognized by the market.

Using a virtualized approach to multi-entity consolidation, Acterys eliminates the dependence on traditional extract, transform, and load approaches to data management. Offering smooth out-of-the-box Excel and Power BI integrations with multiple cloud and on-premise systems, Acterys leverages dynamic reporting and dashboard capabilities with pre-built templates to fully address dynamic planning needs.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is an independent and privately-held advisory services firm that specializes in business performance management (BPM) solutions. The company helps organizations address their planning, operations, forecasting, reporting, consolidation, and analytics needs. BPM Partner’s team of vendor-neutral experts identify challenges through a comprehensive methodology and consult them on their BPM initiatives by developing an in-depth roadmap and guiding them on an optimal technology solution that best fits their requirements. For more info, visit https://www.bpmpartners.com/

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model the solution offers out of the box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g. separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, planning are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies. For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/