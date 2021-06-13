Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,607 in the last 365 days.

Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for APMG Change Management Courses

Tecknologia Limited

Tecknologia Limited

Change Management Trainings - Tecknologia

Change Management Trainings - Tecknologia

Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Change Management Courses.

ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Change Management Courses ever since it received the accreditation from APMG International.

Tecknologia is accredited by APMG International for Change Management Foundation trainings, Change Management Practitioner trainings and Change Management Re-registation trainings.

APMG's Change Management courses (developed in collaboration with the Change Management Institute) are designed to help organisations and their people manage the impact of change and provide techniques to effectively plan and implement successful transformation initiatives. Based on the Effective Change Manager's Handbook - aligned to the Change Management Institute's Change Management Body of Knowledge (CMBoK) - courses explore how change affects, and is affected by, individuals, teams, organisations and change leaders, equipping individuals with the knowledge, theories and techniques

We are indeed grateful to our trainers and delegates who have helped us maintain this wonderful record.

A Chaudhry
Tecknologia
2081264500 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Change Management Training - APMG Accredited

You just read:

Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for APMG Change Management Courses

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.