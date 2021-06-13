Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for APMG Change Management Courses
Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Change Management Courses.ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all APMG Accredited Change Management Courses ever since it received the accreditation from APMG International.
Tecknologia is accredited by APMG International for Change Management Foundation trainings, Change Management Practitioner trainings and Change Management Re-registation trainings.
APMG's Change Management courses (developed in collaboration with the Change Management Institute) are designed to help organisations and their people manage the impact of change and provide techniques to effectively plan and implement successful transformation initiatives. Based on the Effective Change Manager's Handbook - aligned to the Change Management Institute's Change Management Body of Knowledge (CMBoK) - courses explore how change affects, and is affected by, individuals, teams, organisations and change leaders, equipping individuals with the knowledge, theories and techniques
We are indeed grateful to our trainers and delegates who have helped us maintain this wonderful record.
A Chaudhry
Tecknologia
2081264500 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Change Management Training - APMG Accredited