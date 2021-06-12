Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Industrial Incident in Anne Arundel Co.

June 12, 2021

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal industrial incident that occurred earlier today in Anne Arundel County.

The deceased is identified as Michael T. Spencer, Sr., 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, who was transported from the scene to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 12:50 p.m.

Around noon today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a report of a truck driver injured in an incident involving a stationary Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration truck trailer located on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway, at MD-648, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation indicates the MDOT SHA truck driver had exited his parked vehicle, and was then reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle, as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck.

The operator of the excavator, identified as Sherman M. Offer, 53, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators, who were notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, will conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident along with Maryland State Police.

No charges have been filed in the incident which remains under investigation.

