Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of 6th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 1100 block of 6th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was at their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a black 2016 Buick Verano with DC tag FX6492 and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information about the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.