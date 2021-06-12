Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:21A102131                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston                                 

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 12, 2021/ 1258 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Charlotte

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Carolyn Boros

AGE: 79    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Possible fractured right ankle, lacerations to left knee, possible

fractured rib right rib.

HOSPITAL: UVMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: John Rees

AGE: 47     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Forte

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor soft tissue injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 12, 2021 at approximately 1258 hours VSP Williston

Troopers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on US Route 7 in

Charlotte at the intersection of Church Hill Road. Investigation at the scene

revealed that Op#1 (Boros) made a left turn in front of vh#1 and directly

encroached upon its path of travel. Op#1 was transported to UVMC by Charlotte

Rescue due to her injuries. Op#2 was screened by Shelburne Rescue at the scene

and released with minor injuries. Both operators were found to be valid in VT.

Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors with this crash. Troopers

were assisted at the scene by Charlotte Fire and Rescue, as well as Shelburne

Rescue. Op#1 will be mailed a VT Civil Violation Complaint for vehicle turning

left (failing to yield), a violation of Title 23 VSA Section 1047. $220.00 and 2

points.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

