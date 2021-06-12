Williston Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:21A102131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 12, 2021/ 1258 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Charlotte
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Carolyn Boros
AGE: 79
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Possible fractured right ankle, lacerations to left knee, possible
fractured rib right rib.
HOSPITAL: UVMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: John Rees
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Forte
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor soft tissue injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 12, 2021 at approximately 1258 hours VSP Williston
Troopers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on US Route 7 in
Charlotte at the intersection of Church Hill Road. Investigation at the scene
revealed that Op#1 (Boros) made a left turn in front of vh#1 and directly
encroached upon its path of travel. Op#1 was transported to UVMC by Charlotte
Rescue due to her injuries. Op#2 was screened by Shelburne Rescue at the scene
and released with minor injuries. Both operators were found to be valid in VT.
Neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors with this crash. Troopers
were assisted at the scene by Charlotte Fire and Rescue, as well as Shelburne
Rescue. Op#1 will be mailed a VT Civil Violation Complaint for vehicle turning
left (failing to yield), a violation of Title 23 VSA Section 1047. $220.00 and 2
points.