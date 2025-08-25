New Haven Barracks / Request for Information - Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5003816
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/24/2025; 2123 hours
LOCATION: Leicester General Store - 1620 U.S. Route 7, Leicester, VT
INCIDENT: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Richard Renfrew
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24, 2025, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a Burglary in progress at the Leicester General Store. Middlebury Police Officers and Troopers arrived at the location; however, the suspect(s) had fled the scene. Troopers determined that approximately seven new propane tanks had been stolen from an outside locker after a padlock had been removed. A captured photo shows the suspect vehicle in the business parking lot at the time of incident.
The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388 - 4919 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
