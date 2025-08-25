Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Request for Information - Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5003816

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 08/24/2025;  2123 hours

LOCATION: Leicester General Store - 1620 U.S. Route 7, Leicester, VT

INCIDENT: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation   

 

VICTIM: Richard Renfrew

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

                                          

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 24, 2025, at approximately 2123 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a Burglary in progress at the Leicester General Store. Middlebury Police Officers and Troopers arrived at the location; however, the suspect(s) had fled the scene. Troopers determined that approximately seven new propane tanks had been stolen from an outside locker after a padlock had been removed.  A captured photo shows the suspect vehicle in the business parking lot at the time of incident. 

 

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388 - 4919 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

 

 

 


