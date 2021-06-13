IYF Signs MOU with West Coast Cities to Address Youth Concerns
Global youth organization signs MOUs with San Gabriel, Alhambra, Compton, Gardena, Long Beach and Stanton in an effort to address youth concerns.
Through the mindset education, we teach the students how to think, have self-control, and exchange and fellowship with each other. Through this, their lives will truly change”SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of San Gabriel is set to solidify its ties with a global non-profit organization, International Youth Fellowship (IYF) with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the 2021 IYF Annual Meeting to be held on June 16, 2021. The pact will be signed by the Mayor of San Gabriel and the founder of the IYF, Rev. Dr. Ock Soo Park. The IYF had previously established similar relationships with the Cities of Alhambra, Compton, Gardena, Long Beach, and Stanton, among others.
— Rev. Ock Soo Park
The MOU will signal the initiation of a single-minded approach to enhancing the cities and communities across Los Angeles through realistic solutions for the challenges faced by the youth in society. The Annual Meeting will be attended by Mayors, Council Members, and other City Leaders along with IYF representatives nationwide.
Over the past year, as the pandemic raged across the globe, many youths fell into despair and hopelessness, as they were socially and emotionally isolated. Today, they are still trapped inside this reality of isolation. Community leaders are now recognizing that a genuine and sustained effort is required to help the youth emerge out of isolation and restore hope towards becoming leaders with a bright future.
Rev. Dr. Park continues to meet with Presidents, Ministers of Education, and other national leaders who want to work together with the IYF through cultivating a healthy mindset and so guide the hearts of the youth towards having hope in the future. “Through the mindset education, we teach the students how to think, have self-control, and exchange and fellowship with each other. Through this, their lives will truly change” stated Rev. Park about the programs they have instituted in schools and prisons with proven successes.
The inaugural occasion is set to be a calendar event for the City, with the objective of fostering ongoing discussions to create genuine collaboration across a broader cross-section of society.
