Online Leadership Summit Inspires Young Minds from Home Nationwide
The IYF has over decades of experience in planting hope in the hearts of the youth, and it has never been more important than this year.ONLINE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students flocked to attend the 10th annual IYF World Camp, a youth leadership summit hosted by the International Youth Fellowship, which is a nonprofit organization looking to strengthen emotional and mental fortitude in young people by providing character-development education that addresses mental health issues. This year, due to the circumstances regarding Coronavirus, the camp was held all online.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our annual youth leadership summit had to move online in suit with many public and private educational curricula”, commented Glen Heil, the Program Director of the IYF Online World Camp. “Along with the overall danger with the virus, many young people have had a hard time during prolong quarantine and experienced ingrained stress from having to undergo social distancing as well as remote schooling. The camp featured interactive, online team challenges and events, motivational lectures by world-class speakers, as well as skills and crafts taught by experts in their field.”
Academy classes where students could like Fitness with instructor Carlos Salas a Calisthenics Master Trainer at Fit Calisthenics in Toronto, Canada, Acting with Instructor Trudy Steibl, the NY Director of the HB Teen Intensive in Acting, Illustration and Comics with Kyle Fewell, a skilled Illustrator from Brooklyn, NY. Motivational Speakers included Jodi Benson, acclaimed Broadway actress and the voice of Disney’s Ariel, Bethany Hamilton, world champion surfer and survivor of a lethal shark attack, and Phil Handy, the assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
About International Youth Fellowship
International Youth Fellowship USA (www.iyfusa.org) is a nonprofit youth organization providing extracurricular activities to young people that facilitate emotional and mental fortitude in the heart, provide character-development education to address mental health issues, and instill global mindedness through cultural exchange. Through programs such as international volunteer trips, community service projects, culture events, premiere musical concerts, and youth leadership summits, IYF wishes to provide an experience where young people can feel good about themselves, young minds are strengthened to overcome the challenges in their lives, and lives are catapulted in a positive direction.
Philemon Yoo
IYF USA
+1 646-907-9854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook