2000 Christian Leaders Nationwide Gather for "Overcome" themed Virtual World Conference
Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF), held their Online World Conference which featured lectures of executive pastors from different evangelical denominations
The CLF World Conference is the place where pastors can receive resources to help their ministry, youth groups, and engage in Bible-centric fellowship.”UNITED STATES, December 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Leaders Fellowship (CLF USA), a global faith leadership initiative that strives to unite Christian leaders through Bible-based theology, implement practical ministry solutions, and encourage fellowship rooted in the gospel held their Online World Conference from November 30th to December 3nd which featured lectures of executive pastors from different evangelical denominations and worship from prominent worship groups.
Over 2000 participants were participating over Zoom, the main digital platform of the conference. Another 30,000 were watching the live stream on Facebook and Youtube with the viewer count continuing to increase.
“Pastors in this day and age face a lot of challenges,” said Reverend Yeong Kook Park, president of the CLF. “As pastors and church leaders, we must overcome the aging demographic of the church as well as increased secularization of doctrinal practices. Also, problems have been compounded for many churches around the U.S. due to the onset of Covid-19 as many face unprecedented financial difficulties and must lead their congregation members to accustom to the changing landscape of church services in a pandemic-ridden world. The CLF World Conference is the place where pastors can receive resources to help their ministry, youth groups, and engage in Bible-centric fellowship. Executive pastors of different denominations from around the world have seen these same issues and are participating in the CLF World conference so they can help strengthen the body of Christ as a whole."
Prominent pastors across the U.S. have also joined as "Empowerment Talk Speakers" to encourage their fellow ministers who were attending the conference. Prominent pastors such as Skip Heitzig of Calvary Chapel of Albuquerque; Wayne Cordeiro of New Hope Christian Fellowship in Honolulu; Dan Roth of the Rock Church and World Outreach Center, San Bernardino, CA; Jeffrey Johnson, Sr. of Eastern Star Church, Indianapolis; Raul A. Ries of Calvary Chapel Golden Springs; Steve Poe of Northview Church in Indianapolis, Matt Chandler of the Village Church in Dallas, Luke Barnett of Dream City Church of Arizona and many other of the greatest minds in ministry.
Worship sessions were held by some of the biggest names in Christian music for the conference as well. Nashville Life Music featuring Cece Winans, the Brooklyn Tabernacle, Bethel Music, Matt Redman, Vertical Worship, Cross Worship, Crossroads Music, and CVS Worship were some of the groups performing at the conference.
CLF World conferences feature programs such as theological crash courses in church history, the tabernacle in the Bible, and the different offerings of the book of Leviticus. Keynote speakers will deliver lectures on youth ministry, prison ministry, and how to live a life of faith. Through these various programs, church leaders and pastors who have wished to brush up on Biblical knowledge that serve as the pillars of their faith and who also wish to receive advice from expert spiritual guides have an opportunity to do so.
The CLF is the fastest-growing protestant coalition in the world. With over 400,000 participants worldwide since its inception in 2017, the CLF strives to unite Christian leaders to "overcome" the modern-day challenges to faith and the church through connection and shared ministry resources. The motto of the organization is “Let us return to the Bible” which expresses the mission that if Christian Leaders throw away worldly perspective and methods and return to the Word of God, a great revival of the gospel will happen in this generation.
