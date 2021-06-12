New Haven/ News Release/ ATV Crash/ DUI / LSA
ATV CRASH- DUI/ LSA
CASE# 21B501258
TROOPER: Tpr. Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 06/12/21 at 0116 hours
STREET: Vermont Rt. 22A.
TOWN: Addison
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle Delphia
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
PASSENGER: Gina Jennings
AGE: 49
INJURIES: MINOR
HOSPTIAL: Porter Medical Center
PASSENGER: Shawn Hoague
AGE: 50
INJURIES: MINOR
HOSPTIAL: Porter Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 12, 2021, at approximately 0116 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a single ATV crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Addison (VT). Upon the arrival of Troopers, two of the passengers were being transported to Porter Medical Center, and it was discovered the operator had left the scene.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the operator was identified as Kyle Delphia, of New Haven, VT. Delphia contacted Troopers an hour later and voluntarily met with Troopers in New Haven.
During the course of interviewing Delphia, he exhibited multiple indicators of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Delphia requested to be seen by rescue for injuries sustained in the crash. Delphia was transported to Porter Medical Center for an evaluation.
Delphia was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on August 2, 2021.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Vergences Rescue, Middlebury Rescue, Addison Rescue, and local area Fire Departments.
MUG SHOT: no
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: August 2, 2021 @1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
