New Haven/ News Release/ ATV Crash/ DUI / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

ATV CRASH- DUI/ LSA

CASE# 21B501258

TROOPER: Tpr. Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/12/21 at 0116 hours

STREET: Vermont Rt. 22A.

TOWN: Addison

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kyle Delphia

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: significant

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

PASSENGER: Gina Jennings

AGE: 49

INJURIES: MINOR

HOSPTIAL: Porter Medical Center

PASSENGER: Shawn Hoague

AGE: 50

INJURIES: MINOR

HOSPTIAL: Porter Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 12, 2021, at approximately 0116 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a single ATV crash on Vermont Route 22A in the Town of Addison (VT). Upon the arrival of Troopers, two of the passengers were being transported to Porter Medical Center, and it was discovered the operator had left the scene.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the operator was identified as Kyle Delphia, of New Haven, VT. Delphia contacted Troopers an hour later and voluntarily met with Troopers in New Haven.

During the course of interviewing Delphia, he exhibited multiple indicators of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Delphia requested to be seen by rescue for injuries sustained in the crash. Delphia was transported to Porter Medical Center for an evaluation.

Delphia was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on August 2, 2021.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Vergences Rescue, Middlebury Rescue, Addison Rescue, and local area Fire Departments.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: no

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: August 2, 2021 @1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina