Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A302273                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/12/2021 0104 hours

STREET: Gregg Hill Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandon Aines

AGE: 22    

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Xterra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor laceration

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to Gregg Hill Road in Waterbury, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. The operator, Brandon Aines, 22 of Moretown, VT, reported he crashed while swerving to avoid a deer. The investigation determined Aines was under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle. Aines was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Aines was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court and released.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: (X)Y/N

COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N

COURT: Washington Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/2021 0830 hours           

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1082 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and DUI

