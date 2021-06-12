Middlesex Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash and DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A302273
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/12/2021 0104 hours
STREET: Gregg Hill Rd
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brandon Aines
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Xterra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor laceration
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
*Updated to include mugshot*
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to Gregg Hill Road in Waterbury, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. The operator, Brandon Aines, 22 of Moretown, VT, reported he crashed while swerving to avoid a deer. The investigation determined Aines was under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle. Aines was taken into custody and processed at the Middlesex State Police Barracks. Aines was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court and released.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: (X)Y/N
COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N
COURT: Washington Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/1/2021 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1082 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)