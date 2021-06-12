Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS / POSSESSION OF COCAINE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A102101, 21A302260

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                            

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06-10-2021 @ 1400 hours, 06-11-2021 @ 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Blush Hill Road, Waterbury (Best Western Hotel)

VIOLATION:

              1. Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Joselyn Chambers                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

ACCUSED: Michael Vaupel

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between June 10th and June 11th, 2021, Troopers with VSP Williston conducted an investigation into Joselyn Chambers (age 38) and Michael Vaupel (age 48), both of Berlin, VT.

 

This investigation led to the arrest of both individuals on charges of Possession of Cocaine. Both Chambers and Vaupel were transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which they were released with criminal citations to appear before Washington County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-17-2021 @ 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N     

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Chambers- NOT AVAILABLE, Vaupel- Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

