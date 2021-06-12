FW: WILLISTON BARRACKS / POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Please see attached mugshot for Michael Vaupel
CASE#: 21A102101, 21A302260
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-10-2021 @ 1400 hours, 06-11-2021 @ 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 45 Blush Hill Road, Waterbury (Best Western Hotel)
VIOLATION:
1. Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Joselyn Chambers
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
ACCUSED: Michael Vaupel
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between June 10th and June 11th, 2021, Troopers with VSP Williston conducted an investigation into Joselyn Chambers (age 38) and Michael Vaupel (age 48), both of Berlin, VT.
This investigation led to the arrest of both individuals on charges of Possession of Cocaine. Both Chambers and Vaupel were transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which they were released with criminal citations to appear before Washington County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06-17-2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Chambers- NOT AVAILABLE, Vaupel- Y
