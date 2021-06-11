Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Theft One Stolen Auto Offenses in the Second District

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) : On Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 4900 block of Loughboro Road, Northwest, at approximately 4:44 am the suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun, and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect then fired shots in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN 21-009-675