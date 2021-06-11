Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Theft One Stolen Auto Offenses in the Second District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to offenses that occurred in the Second District.

 

  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 4900 block of Loughboro Road, Northwest, at approximately 4:44 am the suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun, and demanded property. The victim complied. The suspect then fired shots in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. CCN 21-009-675

 

  • Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto): On Monday, February 22, 2021, at approximately 3:33 pm, the suspect took an unattended vehicle in the 3100 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN 21-023-373

 

On Friday, June 11, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Fugitive Unit arrested 31 year-old Troy Woodland, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

