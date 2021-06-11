Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge sensors to be installed Monday on U.S. Highway 52 Railroad Overpass Bridge near Flaxton

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin installing sensors on the Canadian Pacific Railroad Overpass Bridge south of Flaxton on U.S. Highway 52 on Monday, June 14.

Sensor installation will help to determine the effects of traffic loads on the bridge.

Traffic will be limited to one lane and speed will be reduced at times throughout the project. Flaggers will be present.

The project is expected to be complete Thursday, June 17.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

