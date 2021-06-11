Maine DOE Update – June 11, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

Today Governor Mills announced that Maine’s State of Civil Emergency will end on June 30, 2021. The State’s last remaining face covering requirement, which only applies to indoor preK-12 schools and childcare settings, will also end on June 30. Maine Center Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will continue to strongly recommend, but not require, that unvaccinated people – including those under 12 years of age who are not yet eligible for a COVID vaccine – wear face coverings indoors. | More

As the 2020/2021 school year ends and students, families and school staff transition to a summer schedule, now is the time to reflect on all that has been accomplished during a school year the world has never seen. | More

Since May of 2020, a group of education stakeholders has been involved in a consensus-based rulemaking process, which involved reviewing and proposing revisions to Chapter 115, the State Board rule related to the credentialing of educational personnel in Maine.As part of this process, the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) worked with Representative Brennan on LD 1189, a bill to make the necessary changes in law to allow for some of the proposals introduced by the rulemaking committee. | More

The Maine Department of Education is excited to announce a FREE Virtual Summer Camp available to all Maine students entering grades 7-12. The camp will run Tuesday-Thursday, July 13- August 5. Brought to you by WAVES (Wilderness Activities and Virtual Engagement for Students), this virtual opportunity will connect and empower Maine teens from throughout the state around engaging activities and collaborative problem solving. The camp will host a variety of opportunities for students explore their worlds and their interests this summer. | More

The Mills Administration today informed Maine School Administrative Units (SAUs) that it expects all schools to offer full-time, in-person learning this fall. In its priority notice, which provides planning guidance to schools for educational programming this summer and next fall, the Maine Department of Education announced that remaining physical distancing requirements will be relaxed next school year and that schools should offer full-time, in-person learning in the fall as a result. | More

The following opportunity is provided for students by the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance. Join AR Girls virtual camp this summer and use your creativity and design skills to produce your own augmented reality (AR) experience centered around the theme “reducing waste” | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) already has many exciting and engaging professional learning opportunities, trainings, office hours, Q&A sessions and more planned this summer to help support, rejuvenate and inspire Maine’s education workforce. | More

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education has adapted and piloted open-source Pre-k and Kindergarten programs based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus on K1 and Focus on K2 curricula. Our own Pre-K for ME was launched in 2019. K for ME will be launched in August of 2021. These programs focus on the whole child and are interdisciplinary and developmentally appropriate. They are also aligned to Maine’s learning standards. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here