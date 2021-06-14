CAIF Helps the Food, Beverage & Nutraceutical Industries Add Apple Cider Vinegar to their Products
FREE B2B Advise is offered by CAIF consultants who commercialize and distribute a prime selection of science-backed superfood & healthy ingredients.MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIF, which offers top quality botanical extracts, natural flavors, powders and flakes, is delighted to be part of this mission to enlighten various industries which would like to step up and optimize the health of their consumers. In this case, it is about Apple Cider Vinegar, a wholesome natural product which boasts numerous miraculous properties. Indeed, many books are dedicated solely to describing its massive range of benefits. The main ones comprise: aiding weight loss; lowering cholesterol; reducing blood glucose levels; and ameliorating symptoms of diabetes [1]. Benefits which millions of Americans would like to have.
Overview
Apple Cider Vinegar is produced by fermenting the sugar in apples. If the former is classed as unfiltered and organic, it contains a substance known as 'the mother'. If this is the case, it is extremely good for digestion, as it comprises friendly bacteria, enzymes and strands of protein. Moreover, studies indicate that all Apple Cider Vinegar can help kill pathogens, for example, it “inhibits bacteria like E. coli from growing in and spoiling food” [1], thus making it an excellent natural preservative for food and drink manufacturers.
Helping People Lose Weight & Improve Insulin Sensitivity
A substantial number of human studies show that Apple Cider Vinegar can improve insulin function by lower blood sugar levels after a meal. Furthermore, research indicates this miraculous type of vinegar can help people lose weight. In fact, “several human studies show that it can increase feelings of fullness [promote satiety]. This can lead to eating fewer calories and losing weight” [1].
Of note, a tablespoon of Apple Cider Vinegar contains close to three calories, which is extremely low. Moreover, research on animals suggests that Apple Cider Vinegar can lower: “blood triglycerides, cholesterol, and blood pressure” [1].
A Big Plus For Food Companies
Due to its antimicrobial properties, Apple Cider Vinegar can be used by food and beverage manufacturing companies, which can add it to their products for natural shelf-life extension. Apple Cider Vinegar “has multiple antimicrobial properties on different microbial species, affecting microbe growth, suppressing mononuclear cytokine and phagocytic responses” [2]. Studies show that Apple Cider Vinegar can have multiple antimicrobial effects directly on E-coli, S. aureus and C. albicans [2].
About CAIF
CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors), Inc—Caif— is a supplier of innovative natural ingredients. These include botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, flavors, natural preservatives, proteins, minerals, antioxidants, among other specialities. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, the company is recognized for its high-quality control standards, comprehensive portfolio, and sustainable process. Caif is continuously working on new product development, looking for innovations, and following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.
