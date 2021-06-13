Beverage and Nutraceutical Industries Shown the Huge Health Advantages of Adding Guaraná to Their Products
Guarana has rich phytochemistry, multiple health benefits, and it is a popular ingredient in many energy and soft drinks.
Guarana is commonly touted for its ability to reduce fatigue, boost energy, & aid learning. It has also been linked to better heart health, pain relief, & a decreased risk of age-related diseases [1].”MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIF, which offers top quality botanical extracts, natural flavors, powders and flakes, is pleased to announce that their consultants are on hand to give FREE B2B advice about its very popular botanical, Guaraná. This super food which boasts impressive science-backed documented therapeutic properties, is bursting with antioxidants, and is well known for its range of stimulants including caffeine, theophylline, and theobromine, which supercharge people's energy, and help them focus [1]. And as Guaraná is a popular ingredient in supplements, soft drinks, and energy drinks [1], adding it to products is a potentially winning line of new business for the beverage and supplement companies, that do not have it on offer.
Overview
Guaraná is a climbing fruit plant which derives from the Amazon basin in Brazil. It offers consumers multiple health benefits. For example, when it comes to memory: low doses have been shown to ameliorate memory, learning, and mood, due to its caffeine and other compounds. (Guaraná seeds contain up to six times more caffeine than coffee beans). Of note: caffeine blocks the impact of a compound named adenosine, which makes people feel drowsy. One research trial indicated that compared to the subjects who took a placebo, those who took a vitamin supplement which contained Guaraná, felt less tired when carrying out several tests. Further: “studies show that Guaraná can reduce mental fatigue due to cancer treatment, without significant side effects” [1].
More Advantages
Heart health can also be benefited by taking Guaraná as a beverage or supplement. Indeed, research has demonstrated that it can improve blood flow, and stop blood from clotting. And in addition to this, Guaraná can reduce the oxidation of ‘bad' LDL cholesterol. Then, when it comes to the subject of weight loss, the caffeine in Guaraná is thought to promote weight loss by boosting metabolism. Moreover, it has been shown to suppress genes which boost the generation of fat cells; and promote the ones which slow it down. Further, due to its abundance of tannins, this botanical has been shown to have anti-diarrhea properties. The tannins can waterproof the digestive track walls, thereby reducing how much water passes into the bowels.
Applications
Due to its rich phytochemistry and multiple active properties, Guaraná is frequently added to a broad range of products, namely: energy drinks, soft drinks, sports nutrition, weight management support, energy boost, memory and focus, antioxidant, pain relief, and digestive support. It contains caffeine, theobromine, tannins, saponins, catechins, and other compounds that have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.
About CAIF
CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors), Inc—Caif— is a supplier of innovative natural ingredients. These include botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, flavors, natural preservatives, proteins, minerals, antioxidants, among other specialties. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, the company is recognized for its high-quality control standards, comprehensive portfolio, and sustainable process. Caif is continuously working on new product development, looking for innovations, and following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.
For more information, please visit: www.caif.com
