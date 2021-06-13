Beverage and Nutraceutical Industries Shown the Huge Health Advantages of Adding Guaraná to Their Products

Guarana (Paullinia cupana)

Guarana has rich phytochemistry, multiple health benefits, and it is a popular ingredient in many energy and soft drinks.

Guarana is commonly touted for its ability to reduce fatigue, boost energy, & aid learning. It has also been linked to better heart health, pain relief, & a decreased risk of age-related diseases [1].” — [1]. Raman, R. (2018)