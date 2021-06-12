CAIF Offers Free B2B Advice to the Beverage & Nutraceutical Industries to Add Yerba Mate to Their Products
CAIF Offers Free B2B Advice to the Beverage & Nutraceutical Industries to Add Yerba Mate to Their ProductsMISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAIF, which offer top quality botanical extracts, natural flavors, powder and flakes, is pleased to announce that their consultants are on hand to give FREE B2B advice about its popular botanical, Yerba Mate, which is renowned for its nutrients and rich phytochemical components, caffeine, and other chemicals which stimulate various parts of the body including: the muscles which line the blood vessels, the heart, and the brain [1, 2].
Yerba Mate, which derives from a type of holly which grows in the South American rainforest, offers important science-backed health benefits which are important to consumers. These include: balancing weight management; antioxidant activity; reduced inflammation, improved heart health, and higher bone mineral density. Indeed: “numerous studies have found that caffeine improves health” [1]. - And to that end, potential benefits comprise: a reduced risk of colon, breast, colorectal, prostate and endometrial cancer; a lower chance of contracting dementia such as Alzheimer's; a reduced risk of having Parkinson's disease; less chance of having heart disease and dying from heart issues; and lower rates of diabetes [1]. Further, researchers have determined that caffeine may help to shield the lens of the eyes against damage which could result in cateracts, and guard against skin cancer [3].
The Yerba Mate Caffeine Advantage
Yerba Mate's caffeine content is on a par with coffee, and as consumers are becoming more and more aware about the drawbacks of obtaining their caffeine from coffee, it is the perfect time for tea, beverage, and nutritional supplement industries to add this highly beneficial botanical to their product range. To that end, the team at CAIF are on hand to guide businesses through the possibilites of introducing this increasingly sought-after superfood, which provides one of the most healthiest drinks on the market [1].
Weight Management
A scientific analysis that was conducted in 2011, showed that yerba mate contains a form of bacteria (actinobacterium), which is able to transform that way in which our bodies digest fat. This may help people lose, or gain less weight. Moreover, research conducted the following year, indicated that yerba mate changed the lipid metabolism of rats that consumed a diet high in fat. Further, it reduced blood glucose and serum triglycerides, both of which are common side effects of obesity. In addition to this, a 2013 rat study determined that yerba mate can decrease inflammation [1].
About CAIF
CAIF (Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors), Inc—Caif— is a supplier of innovative natural ingredients. These include botanical extracts, fruits and vegetable powders, flavors, natural preservatives, proteins, minerals, antioxidants, among other specialties. Headquartered in Orange County, CA, the company is recognized for its high-quality control standards, comprehensive portfolio, and sustainable process. Caif is continuously working on new product development, looking for innovations, and following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition.
For more information, please visit: www.caif.com
