Priority Notice: Extension of Emergency Certification Options Coming Soon

Since May of 2020, a group of education stakeholders has been involved in a consensus-based rulemaking process, which involved reviewing and proposing revisions to Chapter 115, the State Board rule related to the credentialing of educational personnel in Maine.As part of this process, the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) worked with Representative Brennan on LD 1189, a bill to make the necessary changes in law to allow for some of the proposals introduced by the rulemaking committee.  The Education and Cultural Affairs Committee of the Legislature appended an emergency preamble to the bill, which left the Committee with a unanimous ought-to-pass vote, enabling the changes to occur immediately upon signing by Governor Mills.Included in LD 1189 are provisions which will extend emergency certification options currently possible due to Executive Order 7-A.
  • The MDOE will be able issue an emergency teacher certificate to an eligible applicant up to three times.  Currently, these certificates would have expired on September 1, 2021.
  • Applicants with a comparable professional certificate from outside of Maine may be issued a Maine reciprocal professional certificate after obtaining a Criminal History Record Check (CHRC) in Maine.
  • Applicants who have participated in a Maine program approved for the purpose of preparing educational technicians in an expedited manner, such as the Learning Facilitator program at Eastern Maine Community College, may be eligible for an Emergency Educational Technician certificate.

While the Legislature has passed LD 1189, and the bill awaits the Governor’s consideration, the State Board of Education continues to work expeditiously to finalize revisions to Chapter 115.  The Board’s plan is to meet at the end of this month in a special meeting to consider emergency rule making, further enabling the aforementioned changes, and many others, to become effective.  The MDOE will then continue its work to make changes in the Maine Education Information System, the online certification system, allowing these new provisions to be processed for applicants.

If you have any questions about the status of your current emergency certificate or would like to learn more about how to obtain one in the near future, please contact the certificate team at the Department at cert.doe@maine.gov or (207) 624-6603.

