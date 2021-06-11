Priority Notice: Extension of Emergency Certification Options Coming Soon

The MDOE will be able issue an emergency teacher certificate to an eligible applicant up to three times. Currently, these certificates would have expired on September 1, 2021.

Applicants with a comparable professional certificate from outside of Maine may be issued a Maine reciprocal professional certificate after obtaining a Criminal History Record Check (CHRC) in Maine.

Applicants who have participated in a Maine program approved for the purpose of preparing educational technicians in an expedited manner, such as the Learning Facilitator program at Eastern Maine Community College, may be eligible for an Emergency Educational Technician certificate.

While the Legislature has passed LD 1189, and the bill awaits the Governor’s consideration, the State Board of Education continues to work expeditiously to finalize revisions to Chapter 115. The Board’s plan is to meet at the end of this month in a special meeting to consider emergency rule making, further enabling the aforementioned changes, and many others, to become effective. The MDOE will then continue its work to make changes in the Maine Education Information System, the online certification system, allowing these new provisions to be processed for applicants.

If you have any questions about the status of your current emergency certificate or would like to learn more about how to obtain one in the near future, please contact the certificate team at the Department at cert.doe@maine.gov or (207) 624-6603.