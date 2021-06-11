The Thinkubator receives program grant to support NYC's economic recovery and jobs for young adults

Unemployed image by CBS News

The Thinkubator will provide internships and job placement for young adults!

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator, a bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization announces that Robin Hood, NYC’s largest poverty fighting organization, awards The Thinkubator a program grant to support internships and the connection to post-secondary opportunities and/or employment upon completion of the internship. The Thinkubator will focus on helping New York City and in particular the Bronx recover from the economic impact of Covid-19 by placing young adults in a training environment with the goal of employment and/or to further their education. This is a critical program to provide skills or upskilling vulnerable populations and allowing them a mechanism to participate in a meaningful way in our economy and democracy. “The Thinkubator is excited about this opportunity to support the recovery of New York City and to provide work-based learning experiences to young adults ” said Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO of The Thinkubator. “This funding will support, train, and help young adults transition to permanent full-time work and/or post-secondary educational opportunities. This is critical to helping the Bronx and New York City recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

Robin Hood’s program grant will provide 100 young adults with internship placement, health and wellness support during the internship, academic and career counseling, and support to transition into work and/or post-secondary education. “Coming out of more than a year of distance learning and forced to face the harsh realities coming to light in our city and nation, the youth of The Bronx are amped up and ready to learn as much as they can to make a difference in their communities. The programs at The Thinkubator will give those young adults the tools and best practices to make things happen." says Luna Bella Avila, Youth and Alumni Engagement Specialist from The Thinkubator, who will be spearheading the program with the support of Assistant Director of The Thinkubator, Max Rusike-Griffith, Lead Facilitator and Head of Youth Voice, Julian Joyner, and Assistant to the President, Emily Cacho. "We're excited to be given these resources to serve even more Bronx youth and believe our program can be a model for how an equitable recovery should look like, starting with the youth of the Bronx" said Max Rusike-Griffith, Assistant Director of The Thinkubator.

Community partners and business leaders are excited for the opportunity to support the training and direct connection to employment for young adults in the Bronx and New York City. The Thinkubator’s Board Chair and CEO of Johnson Security Bureau, Jessica Johnson-Cope stated “this is the ideal time for Robin Hood to invest in the work of The Thinkubator. The Bronx is consistently overlooked. The program grant will allow The Thinkubator to make an even greater impact on the lives of local youth. Our Board members and community partners are committed to making the most of this opportunity.” “The narrative around students of color from marginalized communities is usually framed as a skills and achievement gap, when it should really be framed as a resource and opportunity gap. The Thinkubator’s students have always shown remarkable grit which has been more evident than ever during the COVID 19 pandemic and America’s racial reckoning! The Thinkubator’s students have persisted, achieved, excelled and advanced. They have ably juggled academic studies, family life and their internships, wherein they’ve created amazing and innovative solutions for local businesses with a global reach. I couldn’t be prouder to partner with Robin Hood to advance the Thinkubator’s mission of powering Bronx youth into the workforce and the world! Said Dr. Lessie Branch, Director of The Think Tank at The Thinkubator and Associate Professor of Business Administration at Metropolitan College of New York.

The Thinkubator was founded in 2020 by a generous gift from the James and Judith K. Dimon Foundation and HERE To HERE. To date, the organization has served more than 150 young adults with work-based learning experiences, internships, mental health and wellness support, career counseling, and youth voice and provided food insecurity support to Bronx residents. The Thinkubator places young people at the core of solving complex and not so complex business, organizational, societal, and world challenges. The organization taps into the creative ingenuity of young people through youth-led design thinking consultancy, internships, workforce training, career development, job placement, a Youth Council, educational programming and advocacy.

About The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based innovation and workforce development nonprofit organization. We craft innovative strategies to complex local challenges that have global implications. The Thinkubator approaches our work with a racial and economic equity lens through three major areas: education, research, and community.

The Thinkubator Education provides education, career, and work-based learning opportunities for young adults. We seek to prepare diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx and similar communities to succeed in the workplace and the world.

The Thinkubator Research conducts research, analysis and creates policy solutions to complex challenges. It leverages its data collection and strong analytical skill set to provide strategic consultancy to education, nonprofit, public, and private sectors.

The Thinkubator Community concentrates on the intersection of issues that inhibit communal growth, development, and productivity and tackles them head on with the communities we serve.

Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic and community development, educational attainment, and combating poverty. Since July 2021, The Thinkubator has provided more than 150 paid work-based learning opportunities to young adults.

The Thinkubator aspires to a world where young people from the Bronx and similar communities are trained, educated, and powered to bring their voice to business, organizational, societal, and world challenges.