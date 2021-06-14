Our Recent VMWare Certification Achievements
IT Vortex, LLC, a premier cloud hosting provider is proud to share additional VMWare certification achievements by key members of the engineering teamPARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Vortex, LLC, a premier cloud hosting provider is proud to share additional VMWare certification achievements by key members of the engineering team. “Our solutions enable our clients to Operate their businesses from anywhere and with our ever expanding team of VMWare certified engineers, our clients can rest assured that the IT Vortex staff are the most skilled to manage the infrastructure to support them in that journey .”, said Tom Ruane, VP Cloud Operations.
The VCP-DCV 2021 certification validates candidate skills to implement, manage, and troubleshoot a vSphere infrastructure, using best practices to provide a powerful, flexible, and secure foundation for business agility that can accelerate the transformation to cloud computing.
Lou Corriero, VP Business Development said “WOW, such an achievement! An additional six team members successfully passed this grueling certification exam, it is clear that our engineers are as committed to deliver premium level Cloud Hosting Services as we, the Executive team, are.”
About VMWare
VMWare offers a breadth of digital solutions that powers apps, services, and experiences which enable organizations to deliver the best customer service and empower employees.
About IT Vortex, LLC.
IT Vortex is your end to end service provider. It was founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. After years of listening to great sales pitches fall short, our founders knew they could do better and knew businesses deserved better. Our years of experience working in the IT field have contributed to our top-notch services portfolio. We can help your organization maximize your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases since we have already gone through the trial and error stages to come up with our industry leading portfolio of technology vendors with whom we collaborate. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. We are partnered with many of the leading Technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, visit our partner page for a full listing. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors can help your organization achieve all its needs.
