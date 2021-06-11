Axle AI launches 2nd equity crowdfunding round on Republic.co, on Republic's 5th anniversary

Axle AI cofounders pitch on Meet the Drapers axle ai crowdfunding on Republic - https://republic.co/axle-ai axle ai's browser front end for remote media access is demonstrated in the webinar

On the 5th anniversary of Republic's launch as a leading equity crowdfunding platform, Axle AI, Inc. has just launched their second equity crowdfunding round.

We're thrilled to be launching our 2nd Regulation CF equity crowdfunding round on Republic, especially on Republic's 5-year anniversary. Our offering last year was oversubscribed.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the same day as Republic announced their 5th anniversary, Axle AI has launched a Reg. CF funding campaign on the Republic site. Axle AI’s software "makes video smarter" - it helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content, and integrates closely with tools from Adobe, Avid and Dropbox among others. Axle AI is proving essential in the shift away from workflows based on hard drives and over-the-shoulder editing collaboration, and towards browser-based “work from anywhere” capabilities that have become mandatory in the last few years. The company's previous Reg. CF equity crowdfunding round on Republic, in 2020, was oversubscribed.

Republic, a leading site for startup investment, has also published an interview profile of Axle AI CEO Sam Bogoch in its Journal section. In the wide-ranging interview, Bogoch covers Axle AI’s origins, how the team came together, and how the company has been able to able to meet a variety of challenges through its rise to leadership in the industry. Nearly anyone can participate by investing; the offering page is https://republic.co/axle-ai and the profile is at https://republic.co/blog/sam-bogoch-axle-ai.

Axle ai’s software helps media teams remotely search and manage their video content, and integrates closely with tools from Adobe, Avid and Dropbox among others. Axle ai is proving essential in the shift away from workflows based on hard drives and over-the-shoulder editing collaboration, and towards browser-based “work from anywhere” capabilities that are now becoming mandatory across media teams.

According to Bogoch, “Teams doing video work actually have very similar roles and workflows, regardless of whether they work at a church, a sports arena, a political campaign or a major brand. They’re the people bringing the camera and gear, capturing the key footage, bringing it back on hard drives, editing it, and reviewing it with colleagues. So the work itself is very consistent.” That commonality across what appears to be a very diverse set of customers has been essential to driving axle ai’s growth. Customers include Madison Square Garden, Price Waterhouse Coopers, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Coca-Cola among many name brands.

###

About axle.ai:

Based in Boston, Axle AI, Inc. is Making Video Smarter. Axle AI is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 700 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. Axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis, Stadia Ventures and Quake Capital. More information at https://axle.ai and equity crowdfunding at http://republic.co/axle-ai.

Axle AI Promo Video