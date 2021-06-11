Railroad Crossing Repair Work to Temporarily Close S.D. Highway 253

For Immediate Release: Monday, June 7, 2021 (updated Tuesday, June 8) Contact: Aberdeen Area DOT Office at 605-626-7885

HOSMER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Company will begin railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Highway 253 directly north of U.S. 12 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The railroad crossing repair operations will temporarily close S.D. Highway 253. There will be no suitable local detours and it is recommended that travelers find an alternate route.

Work on the project is part of BNSF’s operation to complete railroad crossing repair work throughout the general area.

The overall completion date for the project is Thursday, June 10, 2021.

PROJECT UPDATE: Due to not being able to get all necessary materials; the railroad crossing repair work on S.D. Hwy 253 directly north of U.S. 12 by Hosmer will NOT begin as planned on Wed., June 9.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

