Summer interns bring fresh perspectives and strong desire to learn
Two students from Northwestern University's prestigious JD-MBA program have joined Virtas Partners as summer interns. Virtas Partners is a trusted consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— David Kirshenbaum, Managing Director -- Virtas Partners
Both interns come to Virtas with significant finance experience:
• Ellen Stucky has five years’ experience at a Big 4 accounting firm; a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Notre Dame.
• Chris Darby brings six years’ experience estimating projects for a national general contractor; has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in History from Seton Hall.
“Ellen and Chris are two bright minds who are eager to learn,” said David Kirshenbaum, Managing Director at Virtas Partners. “Our firm will benefit from their fresh perspectives and we are glad to have them on our team for 10 weeks.”
