Enerkon Solar International inc issues correction to statement on cancellation of Accountant Retainer Agreenent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerkon Solar International inc issues correction to statement on cancellation of Accountant Retainer Agreement with AJSH & Co. LLP

on a previous press statement several weeks ENKS made the following public comment:

"in 2016, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB" or "the Board") conducted an inspection of the registered public accounting firm AJSH & Co. LLP ("the Firm") pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ("the Act") non public determinations were made"

"our diligence was negative as to the output quality being considered as lower than the market may accept for valid audit results even thought they may COMPLY with the Listing requirements of the NASDAQ we wish to have a more robust firm and audit output for market and public consumption as well as for our own administration success".

On protest from the company AJSH & Co. LLP, who felt that the remarks were disparaging, we state that ENKS in no way intended the public disclosure to be taken as any disparaging defamation regarding the AJSH & Co. LLP

ENKS only intended to explain the reasons that it cancelled the retainer agreement with AJSH & Co. LLP

It is noted that the SEC and its oversight board for Accounting and Audits did not sanction and has not sanctioned the AJSH & Co. LLP - and the ENKS diligence was constructive towards selecting a domestic USA based firm as opposed to a firm in India for the benefit of the shareholders.

ENKS is pleased to issue this clarification as to AJSH & Co. LLP and we wish them well