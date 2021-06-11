ARPA Communications Advisory Commission to hold inaugural meeting June 8

The ARPA Communications Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the State Capitol. The meeting will be held in Room 137, as well as virtually, and will also be live-streamed at leg.mt.gov.
