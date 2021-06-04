Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,216 in the last 365 days.

ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission to hold inaugural meeting June 7

The ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the State Capitol. The meeting will be held in Room 137, as well as virtually, and will also be live-streamed at leg.mt.gov.

To join the meeting via Zoom, please email Amy Personette at apersonette@mt.gov to register.

During the June 7 meeting, the commission will appoint a chair and vice chair, review roles and responsibilities of the commission, and set future meeting dates.

The Infrastructure Advisory Commission is responsible for reviewing applications for water and sewer grants and state capital projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Commission members must certify that the projects are necessary investments in water and sewer infrastructure or a qualifying capital project as defined in ARPA guidelines.

Commission recommendations for project funding are then submitted to the governor for consideration.

Find the meeting agenda and more information at arpa.mt.gov. Please contact Amy Personette at apersonette@mt.gov for details on submitting public comment.

Infrastructure Commission members include: Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings; Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka; Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula; Rep. Dan Bartel, R-Lewistown; Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings; Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte; Amanda Kaster, Director, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation; Chris Dorrington, Director, Department of Environmental Quality; and Rachel Meredith, Council to Governor Greg Gianforte.

For more information, visit ARPA.MT.GOV.

You just read:

ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission to hold inaugural meeting June 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.