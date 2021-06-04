ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission to hold inaugural meeting June 7

The ARPA Infrastructure Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the State Capitol. The meeting will be held in Room 137, as well as virtually, and will also be live-streamed at leg.mt.gov.

To join the meeting via Zoom, please email Amy Personette at apersonette@mt.gov to register.

During the June 7 meeting, the commission will appoint a chair and vice chair, review roles and responsibilities of the commission, and set future meeting dates.

The Infrastructure Advisory Commission is responsible for reviewing applications for water and sewer grants and state capital projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Commission members must certify that the projects are necessary investments in water and sewer infrastructure or a qualifying capital project as defined in ARPA guidelines.

Commission recommendations for project funding are then submitted to the governor for consideration.

Find the meeting agenda and more information at arpa.mt.gov. Please contact Amy Personette at apersonette@mt.gov for details on submitting public comment.

Infrastructure Commission members include: Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings; Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka; Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula; Rep. Dan Bartel, R-Lewistown; Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings; Rep. Jim Keane, D-Butte; Amanda Kaster, Director, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation; Chris Dorrington, Director, Department of Environmental Quality; and Rachel Meredith, Council to Governor Greg Gianforte.

