ARPA Communications Advisory Commission to hold inaugural meeting June 8

The ARPA Communications Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the State Capitol. The meeting will be held in Room 137, as well as virtually, and will also be live-streamed at leg.mt.gov.

To join the meeting via Zoom, please email Bonnie Martello at bmartello@mt.gov to register.

During the June 8 meeting, the commission will appoint a chair and vice chair, review roles and responsibilities of the commission, and set future meeting dates.

The Communications Advisory Commission is responsible reviewing recommendations for funding communications projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Commission recommendations for project funding are then submitted to the governor for consideration.

Find the meeting agenda and more information at https://commerce.mt.gov/News/PressReleases/tuesday-june-8-communications-advisory-commission-meeting. Please contact Bonnie Martello at bmartello@mt.gov for details and submitting public comment.

Communications Commission Members include: Sen. Dan Salomon, R – Ronan; Sen Jason Ellsworth, R – Hamilton; Sen Janet Ellis, D – Helena; Rep. Mike Hopkins, R – Missoula; Rep Ed Buttrey, R – Great Falls; Rep Katie Sullivan, D – Missoula; Misty Giles, Director of the Department of Administration; Scott Osterman, Director of the Department of Commerce; Scott Sales, Director of the Montana Department of Lottery and former legislative leader.