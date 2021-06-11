SANTO ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL QUARTERS Q1, Q2 AND Q3 OF 2020
On path to becoming current under the OTCMarkets guidelines
Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces the Company's fiscal quarters results for Q1, Q2 and Q3 of 2020. The Company is hyper-focused on becoming current under the OTCMarkets guidelines, Fiscal Year-End 2020 will be published next week, and the Company is already preparing Fiscal Quarter-End Q1 of 2021. The company is also renegotiating many of its current notes, in its effort to bring fiscal economical strength for the growth of the company. The Company has an array of blockchain projects ether on the shelves or in a development phase, and for these projects to be successful its imperative that the corporate side of the business is bullet-proof, to provide a foundation for hyper-growth.
— Frank Yglesias Bertheau
Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated., "I want to foremost thank all the investors that have believed in the vision of the company over the past few years. I still remember back Q4 of 2017 when we where developing SKULLYS® NFTs and many folks dismissing our vision, or the value of NFTs and Security Base Digital Assets. We survived the crypto market crash of 2018, and we have grown in the middle of a global pandemic. These last few years have been highly challenging, but we definitely see blue waters ahead."
ABOUT SANTO
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.
The Company also has developed a series of digital collectibles NFTs on the Cardano ecosystem "https://cardanoscan.io/tokenPolicy/9eac2b2c17009849eb27ef87c0cdf422e187e0a4aec924fd64180f58" named SKULLYS® https://skullys.io/. The Company also operates the only Cardano proof of stake platform that rewards delegators with SKULLYS® NFTs https://skullus.io ADAPOOL Ticker: (SANP) SKULLYS® ADA Network Pool and provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) delegators.
The Company also has three subsidiaries Cathay International LLC, a Florida corporation specializing in administration, logistics, and an Asian to USA interoperability. The second subsidiary is Santo Blockchain Labs Corp. a Wyoming corporation leveraging the blockchain and crypto-asset states laws of the State of Wyoming. The third subsidiary is SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company https://www.saitec.dev/ in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where currently it has a team of 15 software engineers for various outsourcing services and its in-house projects. Vietnam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Franjose Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 877-726-8668
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn