Olyasha Novozhylova and Emily Mackie Sit Down with Candice Georgiadis
Olyasha Novozhylova, founder and creator of Not Basic Blonde. Emily Mackie, award-winning designer, entrepreneur, and founder of Inspired Interiors
— Olyasha Novozhylova, founder and creator of Not Basic Blonde
Olyasha Novozhylova, founder and creator of Not Basic Blonde
Can you share five ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.
1. Posting Consistency
This tip is number one in most Instagram strategy guides, but it’s really really important. I used to post somewhat sporadically, and I can tell you that since I made the commitment to post everyday — and sometimes twice a day — my account has grown exponentially.
Here’s the thing: one of the reasons people get really nervous about posting daily, is they suddenly see a drop in followers. That automatically leads them to think, oh, people don’t like hearing from me this often, I should tone it down.
This isn’t true though. What’s happening is you’re losing the wrong followers, and ultimately the followers you don’t want.
These people probably followed you randomly and then forgot and haven’t seen your content in a while. When they’re exposed to more of it, they decide for whatever reason it’s not a fit and unfollow.
Let me repeat, THIS IS A GOOD THING. Those people who don’t like your content for whatever reason are never going to engage with it, and your goal should be collecting a following that likes your content, believes in what you have to say, and will comment, share and heart your posts with enthusiasm.
2. Create Instagram Captions Your Followers Want to Read
Captions are important, whether they’re 3,000 characters or 10. Depending on your aesthetic, vibe and your photo content, you can get ahead with either!
I’ve always made sure to spend some time on my captions, and make them interesting to read. When penning captions, always include the following:
Entertainment factor — whether you’re telling a joke, a pun or an amusing story that happened to you, your caption should get buy-in from your followers. Sad and truthful captions can be entertaining too — in the sense that you make your audience feel something and resonate with what you’re talking about.
Informational Factor — You don’t always have to add in a bunch of info and education to your caption, but if your post subject calls for it, you should definitely include context and the who, what, when, where and why.
Community Factor — In each caption, you should try to ask a question that everyone wants to answer. This creates an ongoing conversation under your post that’s great for engagement!
Emily Mackie, award-winning designer, entrepreneur, and founder of Inspired Interiors
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
1) “Trust your gut.” I have wasted a lot of time second-guessing myself. The majority of the time your gut instinct is right. If I had all the time back that I’ve spent second-guessing myself, I’d be 25 years old again.
2) “Proximity is Power.” This is a Tony Robbins quote. Who you choose to put yourself next to on a daily basis influences who you are. I am always really cautious about who I spend time with because the older I get, the more I’ve realized that I don’t have time for people who are negative or stuck because I don’t want to be around that energy. When I find people who are going places and doing things, I will find the time to be around those people.
3) “I’ve got three sons and one daughter and the only one with a pair of balls is my daughter.” That was my Dad. You have to be fierce, channel your inner warrior, and find ways to support that every day. Exercise really helps me, specifically hot yoga and Peloton.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
I’ve never been short of creative ideas, there are at least a dozen new ideas brewing at any one time. I have plans to branch out into rental communities, both long and short term. I want to create satellite Golden Girls communities where elderly people who do not want a traditional assisted living situation, but who also don’t want to live alone can rent out the rooms in a single-family home
I also always encourage all my children to explore their own ideas and create their own businesses. My daughter created a lip gloss business when she was 13 and my youngest son is currently exploring the Turo car rental system.
