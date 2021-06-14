Kelsie Kimberlin's New Song, "Bring Together" Is A Bold & Beautiful Call For Unity
There is so much more that binds us all together than breaks us apart. It is time that we all overcome our differences so we can all live happier lives with brighter futures and greater compassion.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time in our history when the world appears more divided than ever, Kelsie Kimberlin understood that the power of music and art could unify the people on a pathway to better tomorrows. Stepping up to do her part, and help generate meaningful discussion, action, and change for the greater good, the young singer/songwriter has created an extraordinary new single called “Bring Together” that perfectly captures the positive energy and authentic perspective that listeners are now craving.
By fearlessly calling out the flaws in our society and the many injustices that threaten to tear us apart, Kelsie sounds as bold & confident as ever, with true conviction laced into every syllable she sings while transitioning from the savage intensity of the verses of “Bring Together” into its dreamlike chorus vibes. With stunning symbolism that reinforces the core message of her new single from sight to sound, “Bring Together” is complete confirmation that Kimberlin’s insightful songwriting can connect powerfully to the hearts & minds listening all across the world, and create the unity we need in order to create the future we truly want.
Everything you’ll hear, and everything you’ll see in her new video supporting “Bring Together,” is entirely intentional, thought-provoking, & every bit as cutting-edge as Kelsie’s fans have always known her to be. From the hybrid sound of her latest song expertly bridging the gap between Rock & Pop to the vibrantly colorful collage created for her new video that blends her past with her present – Kimberlin reminds us all how everything we do is tied in together, symbolically revealing the significance of our unity through a remarkably diverse range of stylistic hooks in both the music & visuals designed for everyone to enjoy.
Positively provocative & unapologetically unfiltered, raw, and real – Kelsie uses her X-factor talent with true purpose. A dedicated artist on an altruistic mission to provide audible catharsis to listeners all over the world through the peaceful sentiment, core message, and meanings behind her latest single – “Bring Together” is an anthem for compassion. The sincerity of Kelsie’s vocals boldly reveals her unbreakable desire to help heal the divide through relatable and highly relevant lyricism that proves she’s unafraid to do what she can to illuminate a path towards light and love in what can often seem like our darkest times.
With “Bring Together” already receiving wild praise from around the globe by critics & fans alike, and viewers & listeners clicking by the hundreds of thousands since its release – it’s crystal clear that Kelsie is already achieving her objective, and bringing people closer together through the music she’s making. A call for unity, a call for change, and a call for everyone to rise up to the challenge of being their best, not only for themselves, but for each other – “Bring Together” is a highlight example of how music and art express the will of the people, and the resounding message of Kelsie’s new single, speaks loud & proud.
Bring Together by Kelsie Kimberlin