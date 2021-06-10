» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources offers assistance ...

Department of Natural Resources offers assistance for outdoor recreation projects

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 10, 2021 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program. For 2021, a total of $150 million nationwide is available for outdoor recreation projects.

Eligible applicants include other state agencies and local governments including cities, counties and special purpose districts, such as park districts, within urbanized areas as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau and with populations of 50,000 or more residents. The Census Bureau has published maps delineating each urbanized area, which can be found at: census.gov/geographies/reference-maps/2010/geo/2010-census-urban-areas.html.

The project request amount is a maximum of $5 million and a minimum of $300,000. The deadline to submit a project proposal is Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency in Missouri and is currently accepting pre-application project proposals.

For more information about the program, go to: mostateparks.com/page/55065/outdoor-recreation-grants.

The Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program (ORLP) is a grant program funded through the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service. The ORLP was created in 2014 as a complement to the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program. It seeks to identify and highlight new ways of promoting opportunities for expanding outdoor play in areas with great need and supports the creation or significant renovation of state or locally-owned parks and other outdoor recreation spaces in urban areas.

