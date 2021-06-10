Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (June 10 - 16, 2021)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 bridge repair over Dry Fork Creek (LM 1.3) and Mill Creek (LM 2.5): The contractor will continue work on Phase 2 and the southbound lane will remain open. The northbound lane will remain closed and a temporary signal system will be used to facilitate the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zones located at LM 1.35 and 2.50. The estimated completion date on this contract is 06/30/21. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

CLAY COUNTY SR-52 resurfacing from SR-53 (LM 20.6) to west of Poor House Road (LM 23.6): The contractor has completed resurfacing work on SR 52. The contractor will be on site intermittently to complete punch list work on this contract. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey the posted speed limit.

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from near the Obey River (LM 9.0) to the Kentucky State line (LM16.6): The contractor has completed resurfacing work on SR 53. The contractor will be on site intermittently to complete punch list work on this contract. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey the posted speed limit.

CLAY AND JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 and SR-151 resurfacing in Clay County and on SR-151 in Jackson County: The contractor has completed resurfacing work on SR 135 and SR 151 and will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 repair of the bridges over SR-1 (US-70) at MM 328.5: Westbound I-40 near MM 328 has been reduced to one lane 24/7 to allow bridge repair over SR-1 (US-70) at Crab Orchard, TN. The contractor has installed a portable smart work zone system to assist motorists. However, delays can be expected. SR-1 (US-70) will be reduced to one lane with traffic signals near LM 24 at Crab Orchard, TN for bridge repair. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to the temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Loads over 16 feet wide on westbound I-40 should seek an alternate route.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs have been installed with erosion control and clearing activities in progress. Utility relocation is scheduled to start this month. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) paving near Arthur Seagraves Road (LM 2.5) to near Woodridge Lane (LM 6): The contractor will be performing safety-related construction activities that may require lane closures or traffic stoppages on SR-1 (US-70) between Arthur Seagraves Road and Woodbridge Lane. Construction signs will be installed, and flaggers will be present to direct traffic when needed.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. The existing speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains at 30 MPH. The newly installed traffic signals at Stonehenge and Eagle Lane will flash for seven days prior to full operation. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as paving driveways, pavement markings, traffic signal work, and other construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) construction from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): Motorists should use caution while driving along SR-26 and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as construction signs are installed and erosion control and grading activities are in progress. Motorists should be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work inside Smithville City Limits between Dearman Street and East Bryant Street. A traffic shift in this area will remain to allow contractor to complete work. A diversion remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 rock fall mitigation at LM 3.8: The roadway is currently open to traffic. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work as needed. Motorists are encouraged to watch for portable construction signs and obey posted speed limit.

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 emergency slide repairs at various locations: The roadway is open. The contractor will be on site intermittently to perform punch list work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 (YORK HWY.) TDOT Maintenance westbound from LM 24.2 to LM 24.5: SR-85 is reduced to one lane with temporary signals from LM 24.2 to 24.5. This will remain in effect until slope stabilization work completion which is estimated to be 06/30/21.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will patch potholes at night, which will require temporary lane closures from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday night through Thursday night. Motorists should be prepared for slower traffic and be alert to construction equipment and personnel entering and exiting the work area.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from east of SR-56 (MM 281) to west of SR-136 (MM 287): Contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM - 6 AM. Work will consist of installing construction signs, milling, and paving operations. Motorist are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): Brief stoppages in traffic should be expected during daytime hours as the contractor works near the roadway. Motorist are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone. Entry onto Meadow Wood Drive from SR-135 will not be allowed during this time. A detour for Meadow Wood Drive will be in place using Colonial Drive.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and began excavation work. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 slope stabilization at LM 12.5: Roadway is reduced to one lane. Traffic is controlled by signals.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) paving from north of Harvey Lewis Drive (LM 21.8) to the Cumberland County line (LM 29): The contractor will be resurfacing on US 127 (S.R. 28) from Harvey Lewis Drive to the Cumberland County Line. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation when workers are present. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 15' should seek alternate route.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 safety improvements from Belmont Road (LM 10) to Bowling Alley Road (LM 10.2) in Manchester: Project in final stages, inspection with possible punch list items are pending. The contractor may be implementing a lane reduction daily between the hours of 7AM and 7PM to support any final project work. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (SOLLACE M. FREEMAN HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 28.17 to LM 28.88: Mobile lane closures along Sollace M Freeman Highway between Trimble Lane and the Airport Highway. Signage and flaggers will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop between 9 AM and 2 PM through 6/25/21. [2020-786]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-156 (JUMPOFF RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.00 to LM 2.95: Mobile lane closures along Midway/Jumpoff Road between Sewanee Highway and the Franklin/Marion County line. Signage and flaggers will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop between 9 AM and 2 PM through 6/25/21. [2020-786]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 construction of a small drainage structure at (LM 7.6): Project activity progression will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by traffic signal operations. Motorist are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone and be prepared to stop while approaching the work zone located at LM 7.6, the posted speed limit has been reduced from 40 MPH to 25 MPH within the work zone.

FRANKLIN, COFFEE, AND GRUNDY COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) resurfacing from west of Rutledge Ford Rd (LM 21.4) in Franklin County, through Grundy/Coffee County to near I-24 (LM 0.2) in Grundy County: Project activity progression will continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to two lanes during construction work, all 4 lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Utility Work both directions from LM 20.19 to LM 25.69: Mobile lane closures along SR-56 between SR-108 and Stone Door Rd. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment in the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 6/16/21. [2020-440]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

MARION COUNTY I-24 westbound MM 166 to MM 167 slope stabilization: Right Shoulder closure from mile 167 to 166.4 West bound direction of I-24. Traffic Control signs are installed notifying of the shoulder closure.

MARION COUNTY SR-156 (SOUTH PITTSBURG MTN. RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.19 to LM 0.00: Mobile lane closures along S. Pittsburg Mountain Road between Snake Pond Rd and the Marion/Franklin County line. Signage and flaggers will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop between 9 AM and 2 PM through 6/25/21. [2020-786]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) repair of bridge over the Sequatchie River (LM 12.7): The contractor will be working on SR-8 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The road will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal while repairs are made. Please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 15 feet should seek alternate routes.

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Sequatchie County line (LM 0) to north of Feedstore Drive (LM 12.5): The contractor has begun resurfacing operations on SR-111 from the Sequatchie County line to Log mile 12.51 in Van Buren. One lane will be closed while resurfacing operations are taking place. Please use caution when traveling through the area.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 TDOT Maintenance southbound from MM 18.2 to MM 18.8: TDOT Floating Maintenance will be paving potholes southbound in both lanes on 06/14/21 starting at 8:30 pm. Crews will be off the road by 6 am.

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 Utility Work both directions from MM 20.00 to MM 27.00: Law Enforcement Officers will assist with a rolling roadblock to slow traffic between Exit 20 (APD-40) and Exit 27 (Paul Huff Parkway). The northbound and southbound ramps will be closed during this time. Message boards, advance warning signs and que trucks will be present. Traffic should reduce speed and be prepared to stop between the hours of 4 AM and 5 AM 6/13/21. [2021-099]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9 am - 2 PM during the daytime and 8 PM - 6 AM during the nighttime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.48 to LM 8.42: A detour of Harrison Pike at Keith Street will cause short delays as traffic is routed along Grove Avenue during utility construction. Motorists should reduce speed and follow signage. Barricades, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 PM and 6 am with an estimated completion of 7/1/21. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.88: Shoulder and single lane closure between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM through 6/16/21. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: From 7 PM-6 AM, Sunday thru Thursday night, there will be 1 lane closed in either the NB or SB on I75 from MM 32-34. There is the possibility of long delays in this area as the contractor works. When the work is done, traffic will be shifted to the left in both lanes and the lanes will be reduced to 11 ft. lanes. RESTRICTIONS: Lanes will be reduced to 2 11 ft. lanes in both Northbound and Southbound from MM 32 to MM34 on I75.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working in the area of Market Street (SR-58) and I-24 to implement a new traffic pattern. On 06/14/2021, the contractor will close the ramp to I-24 Eastbound at Long Street and the cloverleaf ramp from Market Street (SR-58) Southbound to I-24 Eastbound. Traffic in these areas accessing I-24 Eastbound will do so via a temporary signal located just south of the I-24 underpass on Market Street (SR-58). Detour signage will be in place. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on Market Street at the intersection with I-24 during daylight hours as the contractor works on the installation of the temporary signal. Starting at 8 PM on 6/15/2021, the contractor will close the ramp from I-24 Eastbound to Northbound Broad Street (SR-2) to allow for the installation of concrete barrier rail on the ramp overpass to Chestnut Street. Detour signs will be posted directing traffic to use US-27 NB Exit 1A (Carter Street), then Main Street to access Broad Street. The ramp will re-open to traffic by 6 AM on 6/16/2021. If weather delays this work, it will take place overnight from 8 PM 6/16/2021 to 6 AM 6/17/2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Single and double alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB will be used on 06/10/21, 06/13/21 through 06/16/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures on North and South Terraces and in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections of Germantown with North and South Terrace on 06/10/21, 06/11/21, and between 06/14/21 and 06/16/21 from 9 PM and 6 AM. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Phase 3 traffic alignments have been implemented. Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The Welcome Center has been reopened. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Monday 06/14/21– Wednesday 06/16/21 7AM to 6PM Temporary right shoulder closure will be in place for northbound US-27 from the Olgiati Bridge to I24 for pull box repair. State Trooper Requests: Yes, Monday 06/14/21 – Wednesday 06/16/21 7AM to 6PM

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance westbound from MM 182.0 to MM 182.5: TDOT Floating Maintenance will be paving potholes southbound in No.2 and No. 3 lanes on 06/15/21 starting at 9 pm. Crews will be off the road by 6 am.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (S. WILLOW ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 2.65 to LM 3.16: Detours will occur on South Willow Ave between Chamberlain Ave and E 16th Street for utility work. Motorists should use caution and be aware personnel and equipment. Barricades, signage, and flaggers will be present between 7 AM and 7 PM with an estimated completion of 7/6/21. [2021-507/543]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) Utility Work eastbound at LM 2.87: Single eastbound lane closure of Cummings Hwy between Lilac Ave and S. Moss Ave. Signage and cones will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM, beginning 6/14/21 through 6/23/21. [2021-362]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (DODDS AVE.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.10 to LM 11.33: Lane closures will cause delays on Dodds Avenue between East 23rd Street and McCallie Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop or use alternate routes when possible. Signage, cones, barricades, and flaggers will be present between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM with an estimated completion of 6/28/21. [2019-507]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (MARKET ST.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 9.65 to LM 10.13: On Sunday, 06/13/21, the Market Street Bridge will be closed both directions for the quarterly lift operation from 8 AM - 3 PM. Traffic detours will be in place. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge closed at Tennessee River LM 10

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): The contractor will be performing bridge & roadway repair on the SR-29 bridge over Big Soddy Creek. During this report period the contractor will have one lane of SR-29 north-bound closed. At least one lane of traffic in both directions shall always remain open.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (McCallie Tunnel, US-11, US-64) tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM-6 AM, the contractor will have a flagging operation at the McCallie Tunnels as they clean this tunnel.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-312 resurfacing from south of Henry Road (LM 6.9) to west of SR-58 (LM 14.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on this road as the Contractor will have flaggers directing traffic for the construction operation. The motoring public should expect possible long delays.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 06/03/21, 06/04/21, 06/10/21, 06/11/21, 06/14/21, 06/15/21, and 06/16/21 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 8pm & 6am. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (Stringers Ridge Tunnel, US-127) tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period the contractor will close the Stringer Ridge Tunnels as they clean the tunnels. The tunnel will be closed from 8 PM-6 AM. At this location, there will be a signed detour for the motoring public to use.

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading, paving, constructing retaining wall(s) and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on new turn lanes from SR-305 to the I-75 ramps at exit 52. The shoulders of SR-305 are closed for the duration of this work. The contractor will also begin mobilizing equipment and personnel to exit 49. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for workers on the interstate ramps.

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 TDOT Maintenance southbound from MM 45.2 to MM 46.2: TDOT Floating Maintenance will be paving potholes southbound in the No. 2 lane. On 06/13/21 starting at 8 pm. Crews will be off the road by 6 am.

POLK COUNTY SR-33 (HWY. 411) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.9 to LM 14: Lane closures between SR-40 and Ocoee River Bridge for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 6/25/21. [2019-245]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on foundations for the new bridge and relocation of utilities on the east side of the river. The right shoulder of SR-40 (US-64) is closed for the duration of this work. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-40 (US-64) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM to allow for utility work and moving equipment/supplies. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: On Thursday 6/10/2021 and Friday 6/11/2021 the contractor will have traffic reduced to one lane with flaggers on SR-40 (US-64) near LM 20.5 to allow for placement of shoulder stone. This work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled in the event of rain. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR29.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 The random on-call pavement marking on various interstate and state routes: Contractor will be retracing pavement markings on various interstate and state routes in Clay, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Dekalb, White, and Cumberland county. Work will be performed using mobile operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period. The drain cleaning operation will be having intermittent lane closures on I24 from MM 179- 175. The lane closures will from 8 PM to 6 AM Thursday and Monday thru Wednesday of this reporting period.

RESTRICTIONS

CLAY COUNTY - CNU198: Loads wider than 11' should seek alternate route.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNU145: Loads over 16 feet wide on westbound I-40 should seek an alternate route.

BLEDSOE COUNTY - CNV003: Loads wider than 15' should seek alternate route.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY - CNU148: Loads wider than 15 feet should seek alternate routes.

BRADLEY COUNTY - CNV124: Lanes will be reduced to 2 11 ft. lanes in both Northbound and Southbound from MM 32 to MM34 on I75.

HAMILTON COUNTY - Bridge closed at Tennessee River LM 10

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

