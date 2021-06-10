Event Honoring Military Veterans
Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo will be hosting a 4th of July Event, "Honoring Military Veterans" to thank you for your service in the Military. This is our way of showing our appreciation for protecting our freedom.
The church is directly across the street from the VA Hospital which makes this an even more meaningful event. Free parking will also be available at the VA's south parking lot.
Events and activities include:
- Honor Guard
- Gina Powers Band
- AMVETS Motorcycle Riders Parade
- WWII Warbirds Flyover
- Games to Go
- Food and Ice Cream Vendors
- Display Booths
- Red River Valley Veteran's Band
- Speeches from various dignitaries
- "Salute to America" program at 3:30 in the Messiah Church Sanctuary.
Thank you to our event sponsors:
DIAMOND LEVEL
- Gateway Chevrolet Cadillac and your Heartland Chevy Dealers
- The Steve Lunde Team, RE/MAX Realty 1
PLATINUM LEVEL
- Collins & Krank Raymond James
- Bell Bank
- Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce
- Tharaldson Ethanol
SILVER LEVEL
- West Central Ag Ulen, MN
- Jason Welsh, Schumacher Goodyear
BRONZE LEVEL
- Dr. Michael Lilliestol, Lillestol Research