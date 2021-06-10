Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo will be hosting a 4th of July Event, "Honoring Military Veterans" to thank you for your service in the Military. This is our way of showing our appreciation for protecting our freedom.

The church is directly across the street from the VA Hospital which makes this an even more meaningful event. Free parking will also be available at the VA's south parking lot.

Events and activities include:

Honor Guard

Gina Powers Band

AMVETS Motorcycle Riders Parade

WWII Warbirds Flyover

Games to Go

Food and Ice Cream Vendors

Display Booths

Red River Valley Veteran's Band

Speeches from various dignitaries

"Salute to America" program at 3:30 in the Messiah Church Sanctuary.

Thank you to our event sponsors:

DIAMOND LEVEL

Gateway Chevrolet Cadillac and your Heartland Chevy Dealers

The Steve Lunde Team, RE/MAX Realty 1

PLATINUM LEVEL

Collins & Krank Raymond James

Bell Bank

Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce

Tharaldson Ethanol

SILVER LEVEL

West Central Ag Ulen, MN

Jason Welsh, Schumacher Goodyear

BRONZE LEVEL