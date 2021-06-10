The NakedFace - New “Naked” Beauty Brand With All Natural and Organic Ingredients
The NakedFace offers products that are “naked” - no GMO (genetically modified organisms) and perfume added to them
The NakedFace was created to offer products that were “naked” - no GMO (genetically modified organisms) and perfume added to them.
"Don't be afraid to step out there, the world is there for you to do what you want - keep the faith and keep moving. The quickest way to get nothing is to do nothing. Take the chance!"
— Tracy Rookard, the Creator and Founder of The NakedFace
— Tracy Rookard, the Creator and Founder of The NakedFace
Tracy Rookard, the Creator and Founder of The NakedFace, created the brand because she wanted to offer products that were “naked” - no GMO (genetically modified organisms) and perfume added to them.
“I went to the dermatologist because I was experiencing hyperpigmentation on my face due to sunburn and the doctor suggested that I create a crème and scrub that I could use to correct my skin issues,” Rookard said.
“She recommended a number of ingredients that I could use to create these items. After a lot of “trial and error” - about year - I developed my vegan and organic line for and the face and body. The products were truly designed to address the exfoliation and moisturizing of both the face and body – an all-in-one product; eliminating the need to buy separate products. Additionally, no testing of my products was done on animals and I pride myself on that,” Rookard continued.
The NakedFace includes three luxury products:
The Best Face and Body Scrub - This decadent face and body scrub leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth with an unparalleled glow and is delicate enough to use up to twice a day. The scrub exfoliates skin by removing dead skin cells leaving you with a healthy appearance and a radiant glow. It Improves circulation while removing impurities and moisturizing the skin. It is a stimulating a combination of shea butter, vitamin E, sugar and coffee.
The Best Hair Crème – This light textured crème can be used daily to improve scalp circulation, strengthen and promote hair growth. It also treats and prevents dry scalp and damaged hair. The crème can be purchased in a jar or a squeezable bottle for application directly to the scalp. Its natural ingredients include coconut oil, shea butter, castor oil, blackseed oil, rosemary oil, clove oil and peppermint oil. Our hair crème can be used daily on the hair and scalp or as a weekly hair mask/treatment prior to washing.
The Best Body and Face Crème – This luxurious crème is formulated to be used on both the face and body; it has a whipped texture that absorbs into the skin quickly leaving it moisturized but not sticky. It is light enough to use in warmer weather and concentrated enough to use in cooler weather. Its natural ingredients include shea butter, prickly pear oil, almond oil, frankincense oil and rose hip oil which promotes skin regeneration and improves skin texture and radiance.
Rookard’s goal for The NakedFace is for the luxury beauty brand to be an international entity enjoyed by consumers all over the world. This organic and vegan skin care line has quite a consumer base nationally (currently sold online only) so naturally the next step is for this company to go global to enable all consumers to have the opportunity to have the NakedFace experience.
“Don't be afraid to step out there, the world is there for you to do what you want - keep the faith and keep moving. The quickest way to get nothing is to do nothing. Take the chance,” Rookard said.
For more information about The NakedFace please visit www.thenakedface.store or follow them on social media:
IG: @thenakedfacecosmetics
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thenakedfacestore
Twitter: @nakedfacestore
