Wapshilla Ridge road work on Craig Mountain WMA will result in closure until June 24

On Monday June 14, an excavation crew will begin regrading approximately 5 miles of roadway commonly known as the Wapshilla Ridge road on Craig Mt Wildlife Management Area. The work is intended to improve drainage to prevent future washouts and further road degradation. The road will continue to be a rough two track road, but this maintenance will help prevent costly resource damage. Work will take place from 7am to 5pm Monday through Thursday. Work is expected to be completed by June 24. The road will be closed to the public during active construction. Work will begin where the county gravel road ends and continue on to the end of the public access at “Three Gates”. For more information contact the Clearwater regional office at 208-799-5010.

 

