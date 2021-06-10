Dozens arrested in Operation Spring Cleaning

June 10, 2021 MELBOURNE, Fla. – A multi-agency law enforcement operation targeting drug traffickers in Brevard County has culminated in 64 arrests and the seizure of large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis and illegal prescription drugs. Operation Spring Cleaning began in March 2021 with the focus of getting drug dealers and deadly drugs off the streets. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the police departments of Melbourne, Cocoa, Rockledge, Cocoa Beach and Indian Harbour Beach, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) partnered in the investigation. During the three-month operation, 24 search warrants were served and more than $130,000 cash was seized along with pounds of dangerous drugs meant to be sold in the Brevard County community. Drugs seized include: Methamphetamine – 5.5 pounds Cocaine – 830 grams Ecstasy/Molly – 598 grams Morphine – 500 grams Fentanyl – 354 grams Heroin – 261 grams Cannabis – 10 pounds THC liquid – 10 grams Alprazolam – 22.5 grams Adderall – 7 grams Buprenorphine – 2 grams Oxycodone – 1 gram Arrests were made by the partner agencies from early March through yesterday. The agencies continue to follow leads in multiple cases and will continue their partnership throughout the summer to combat drug trafficking in Brevard County and Central Florida. The Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, will prosecute these cases. For further information contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001