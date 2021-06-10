FDLE arrests Manatee man for possession of child sexual abuse material

June 10, 2021 MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Jarreth Kendall Perkins, 26, yesterday for 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5)(a), a third-degree felony. Due to the number of images and the sexual battery of children depicted within, each count qualifies to be enhanced to second-degree felonies based on F.S. 775.0847(2)(a)(b).

The investigation began in April based on information that an online address was being used to share multiple files depicting child sexual abuse. On May 27, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Perkins’ residence and seized a laptop computer found in his bedroom. A subsequent forensic exam of the computer identified the images of child sexual abuse material.

Perkins was booked into the Sarasota County Jail and will be extradited to Manatee County. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001