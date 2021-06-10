Providence Business News Names Custom Computer Specialists Best Places to Work, Third Year in a Row.
Custom has been providing technology services for over forty years. We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries’ best and brightest talent.”LINCOLN, RI, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln RI, June 10, 2021 – Cust.om Computer Specialists, Inc (Custom), formerly Unicom Technology Group, a leading IT solutions provider is pleased to announce that they have been named by Providence Business News as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, for the third year in a row. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Rhode Island, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses.
— Suzanne McLaughlin
The 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island list is made up of 72 companies, broken down by size of the employer. The companies were judged based on human resource policies and confidential surveys of employees compiled by Best Companies Group. Due to the pandemic companies were recognized in a virtual ceremony that was held on Wednesday, June 9th. In addition to being awarded in the Medium-Sized Company category, Custom also won the coveted Spirit Award.
“For the third year in a row, I am so proud of our team. Custom has been providing technology services to support the goals of school districts, city and state agencies and organizations throughout the Northeast for over forty years. We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries’ best and brightest talent.” said Suzanne McLaughlin, Vice President and General Manager at Custom Computer Specialists.
“As the president of the HI-IQ division at Custom, our business was especially challenged this year. We work with interventional radiology departments and they were hit hard by the pandemic which directly impacted our staff,” said Emily DeMerchant, President, HI-IQ. “It is a testament to the resiliency of this team that we have once again been placed on this prestigious list.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists helps Northeast public and private sector clients get maximum value from their IT investments. Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to architect client-centric solutions that deliver results. http://www.customonline.com
