Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for PRINCE2 Agile® Courses

Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all PRINCE2 Agile® Courses.

ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2021 -- Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all PRINCE2 Agile® Courses ever since it received the accreditation from APMG International.

Tecknologia is accredited by PeopleCert on behalf of AXELOS for PRINCE2 Agile Foundation, PRINCE2 Agile Practitioner and PRINCE2 Agile Re-registation tainings. PRINCE2 Agile is world’s leading guidance and certification for agile project management. PRINCE2 Agile is the world’s most complete agile project management solution, combining the flexibility and responsiveness of agile with the governance of PRINCE2®.

We are indeed grateful to our trainers and delegates who have helped us maintian this wonderful record.

