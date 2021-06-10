Tecknologia Maintains 100% Pass Record for Agile Project Management (AgilePM®) Courses
Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all Agile Project Management (AgilePM®) Courses.
If you think (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance !”ILFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecknologia is pleased to confirm that it has maintained 100% pass record across all ®)-foundation-&-practitioner" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">Agile Project Management (®)-foundation-&-practitioner" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">AgilePM®) Courses ever since it received the accreditation from APMG International.
— Peter Drucker
Tecknologia is accredited by APMG International for Agile Project Management Foundation, Agile Project Management Practitioner and Agile Project Management (AgilePM) Re-registation trainings. AgilePM is world’s leading guidance and certification for agile project management. AgilePM training course achieves an ideal balance between the standards, rigour and visibility required for good project management, and the fast-pace, change and empowerment provided by agile.
We are indeed grateful to our trainers and delegates who have helped us maintian this wonderful record.
A Chaudhry
Tecknologia
+44 20 8126 4500
email us here