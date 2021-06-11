BIZOL Catalytic System Cleaning Service Catalytic System Protect

BERLIN, DEUTSCHLAND, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalytic converter cleaner – The new BIZOL additives

Catalytic converters: do they last a lifetime?

Catalytic converters are important components on a vehicle. Especially nowadays, their importance in exhaust gas aftertreatment cannot be overstated. This is why it is essential to pay attention to their care and functional maintenance.

Most catalytic converters in motor vehicles are subject to a natural ageing process during their lifetime, with an average of approx. 80,000 to 100,000 km. However, additional loads can generate problems in the exhaust gas aftertreatment system. And then, the engine control light in the cockpit will display earlier than expected.

Causes of premature damage to the catalytic converter.

Mechanical vibrations, for example, can contribute to the loss of fine metal-containing coatings over time. Other events, such as short-distance driving, can contribute to outright catalyst poisoning. In this case, however, the catalytic converter can still be regenerated by longer highway journeys.

It gets worse if the engine burns too much oil. Then additives contained in the oil can accumulate on the catalytic converter surface and seal the fine pores. The exhaust gases then no longer reach the fine metals and the catalytic converter loses its function.

Maintaining this component´s functionality in the long term is also very difficult if problems occur in the mixture preparation or ignition. These then lead to unburnt fuel getting into the catalytic converter and burning on its surface. The temperatures in the catalytic converter can rise to over 1,000 °C in the process. This destroys the catalyst carrier.

Catalytic converter cleaning in the garage with BIZOL Pro Catalytic System Clean+ p82.

Step1. For cleaning, you should use an additive such as BIZOL Pro Catalytic System Clean+ p82. It saves money and time and is very easy to use. Simply spray it into the engine's intake tract with a standard pump spray bottle while the engine is running at idle. Create pressure in the lower casing. Establish access to the intake tract, ideally behind the turbocharger and the air-flow sensor. Start the engine and spray into the intake tract at short intervals while the engine is idling. If the engine speed increases sharply up to 2.000 – 3.000 rpm, shorten the intervals between spraying. For fine atomization make sure that the Pump-spray Bottle has sufficient residual pressure. After cleaning reconnect the air intake device.

Step 2. Long-lasting catalytic converter protection for the customer with BIZOL Catalytic System Protect+ g82.

For long-lasting protection of the catalytic converter, we recommend BIZOL Catalytic System Protect+ g82. This additive can be used preventively by your customers: simply add it directly to the fuel tank before refuelling. It improves the combustion of the fuel, improving the catalytic converter ´s performance.

The preventive cleaning of the exhaust gases, reduces deposits in the catalytic converter and protects the particle filter from clogging by soot. This will ensure you a long service life. Regular use of BIZOL Catalytic System Protect+ g82 results in lower fuel consumption, longer life of the entire exhaust aftertreatment system and reduced exhaust emissions. In countries with low fuel quality, continuous use is recommended.

